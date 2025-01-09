Crucial Texas injury update gives Longhorns a puncher’s chance against Ohio State
By John Buhler
As I was watching the Peach Bowl unfold from a bird's-eye view, I kept asking myself this: Why is Texas having such a hard time running the football vs. Arizona State? I get that the Sun Devils are well-coached and all, but the Longhorns had such a massive talent advantage over them. What I later learned was their right tackle Cameron Williams did not play in the Peach Bowl because of an injury.
I heard through the grapevine from my False Start co-host Cody Williams that his college football hero Bud Elliott of the Cover 3 Podcast that Texas loves to run outside zone to the right. By not having Cameron Williams available, the Longhorns saw a huge part of their offensive game plan go to the wayside. It played a big part in Arizona State nearly pulling off the greatest upset in playoff history.
Much is made about Texas' other star book-end tackle in Kelvin Banks Jr., but the Longhorns are not winning the College Football Playoff without Williams starring on the other side of the offensive line. If there is one thing the Ohio State Buckeyes can do, it is score points in bunches. Texas knows how to put points on the board as well, but it has looked far easier for the Buckeyes during their playoff run.
ESPN's Pete Thamel gave us the latest intel on Williams right knee sprain heading into the semifinal.
Texas has been a touchdown underdog to Ohio State, despite the bowl game being in-state for them.
Cameron Williams' Cotton Bowl status is a huge positive for Texas' hopes
What we will have on Friday night is two incredibly talented Power Four teams who love to play with their food. Texas and Ohio State are close facsimiles to each other. I would argue that Texas has the higher floor, but the lower ceiling. Conversely, Ohio State offers a bit more variance in each game than do the Longhorns. It is why I would not be the least bit shocked if either team proves victorious here.
As I look at the matchup, it may come down to Texas' ability to run the football more than anything. We know that Ohio State can. Should the Longhorns' offense remain one-dimensional, that could be a problem for the Texas offensive line. We know Quinn Ewers loves to the throw the ball, but he often likes to recklessly air it out. Texas cannot afford for the Ohio State pass rushers to pin their ears back.
Overall, Ohio State cannot be any worse than minus-one in the turnover differntial and still win this game. Texas is far too opportunistic to not take advantage of an extra possession as a result of a Buckeyes offensive miscue. Ewers may have more talent than his Ohio State counterpart in Will Howard, but the Buckeyes signal-caller has played better football in his first two playoff games.
If Williams is unable to go, then it could get ugly for Texas in its return trip to the national semifinals.