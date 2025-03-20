Crushing loss to the Spurs puts all the Knicks weaknesses on full display

The New York Knicks entered last night’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs expecting a routine win against a below-.500 team. Instead, they walked off their home floor with one of their most disappointing losses of the season.

This was a rematch of their Christmas Day showdown, where Mikal Bridges torched the Spurs for 41 points in a decisive Knicks victory. But this time, both teams were without their biggest offensive weapons:

Jalen Brunson (injury) and Victor Wembanyama (rest) were unavailable.

De’Aaron Fox (season-ending finger injury) was a non-factor.

With San Antonio’s struggles at home (just 17-17 entering the game) and New York’s strong road record (21-13), the Knicks had no excuses. Yet, they were outplayed, out-hustled, and outcoached.

The biggest storyline? A second-round pick torched New York in historic fashion.

Sandro Mamukelashvili’s career night

If Knicks fans weren’t familiar with Sandro Mamukelashvili, they are now.

The former second-round pick out of Seton Hall exploded for a career-high 34 points in just 19 minutes, shooting an absurd 13-of-14 from the field and a perfect 7-of-7 from 3. Every time the Knicks tried to cut into the lead — trimming it to just eight in the third quarter — Mamukelashvili answered, killing any momentum New York built.

It’s not who the Knicks lost to, but how they lost

The Knicks entered the game as the third seed in the East — and with that comes the responsibility of playing like one.

Just two nights earlier, they swept the Miami Heat for the first time since 1995, dominating a team that typically gives them problems. But against San Antonio, their intensity and focus vanished.

New York plays in one of the most demanding sports markets in the world, where expectations are sky-high. Their performance last night? Flat, uninspired, and unacceptable.

What went wrong for the Knicks?

3. Drop Coverage Killed Them

The Spurs exposed a glaring weakness in New York’s defensive scheme — drop coverage, particularly against shooters. Karl-Anthony Towns struggled defensively, giving Mamukelashvili way too much space to get his shots off. The Knicks failed to adjust to a hot shooter, allowing open looks all night.

2. Josh Hart was a non-factor

Hart is one of the Knicks’ most versatile players, but he was a non-threat offensively, finishing with just four shot attempts in 35 minutes.

1. Landry Shamet’s disappearance

Shamet, playing his fifth straight game over 20 minutes, missed all five of his 3-point attempts and finished with just two points.

The Knicks have no room for error right now

Sure, every team has bad nights. But the Knicks can’t afford them.

Other top teams — Boston, Cleveland, Oklahoma City, Golden State, and the Lakers — have all consistently beaten the Knicks this season. Unlike those teams, New York hasn’t earned the benefit of the doubt.

Some fans might argue, “Didn’t the Cavaliers just lose three straight? Where’s the criticism for them?” The difference?

Cleveland has beaten the Knicks not only twice this season, but they’re 13 games better in the standings. When New York loses winnable games, it raises serious concerns about their ability to compete in the playoffs.

Yes, there were positives in the loss. But no Knicks fan wants to hear about silver linings after a game they should have won.

With or without Brunson, the Knicks must play with playoff-level urgency every night. Because the Eastern Conference is only getting tougher — and performances like this won’t take them far.