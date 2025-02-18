Cubs' Alex Bregman backup plan puts a ton of pressure on Matt Shaw — and Jed Hoyer
The Chicago Cubs' offseason consisted of peaks and valleys.
There was understandable optimism when Jed Hoyer pulled off the Kyle Tucker trade. That is the sort of blockbuster addition fans have been clamoring for since time immemorial. Then Chicago just... didn't do much else. The roster is better with Tucker, sure, but the Cubs also sacrificed a couple All-Stars to get him. Factor in the lack of progress made with the pitching staff, and it feels something like a disappointment.
Tucker could very well put Chicago in the NL Central driver's seat, but the Cubs really needed one more splashy move. Roki Sasaki would've done the trick, but he never strongly considered heading the Wrigleyville. Alex Bregman was another strong candidate, but he went to Boston on a far more substantial contract — shocker, I know.
Bregman was important for multiple reasons. A, he's a great third basemen, which the Cubs presently lack. B, he's a longtime teammate of Tucker's from Houston, and could've gone a long way toward convincing Tucker to stick around in free agency next winter. Right now, the Cubs are playing a dangerous game with Tucker, who again cost them multiple All-Stars.
Without Bregman in the mix, Chicago's future feels less stable. There is also considerably less confidence in the lineup at present. The Cubs' plans for third base in lieu of Bregman are not terribly inspiring.
Cubs will put their faith in 23-year-old Matt Shaw, 40-year-old Justin Turner after Alex Bregman whiff
Chicago inked 40-year-old Justin Turner to a one-year deal on Tuesday, effectively cementing their 3B plans for the upcoming season.
Turner spent last season in Toronto, where he posted a .737 OPS and hit 11 home runs in 460 ABs. While still quite capable at the plate, Turner is not the robust slugger of yesteryear. He's in the late stages of his MLB career, and his arrival in Chicago is as much about mentorship as it is about production.
The expectation is that Turner will back up Matt Shaw at the hot corner, while also earning some reps at first base. Shaw, 23, is Chicago's top prospect and the MLB's 19th-ranked prospect. He is now slated for full-time starting duties as a rookie, which is a lot to thrust on his plate. Shaw slashed .298/.395/.534 with seven home runs and 21 RBI in 35 games with Triple-A Iowa last season.
Shaw is immensely talented, and there's no reason to think he can't break out in encouraging ways for the Cubs. That said, most 23-year-olds with zero MLB experience need time and patience. He is bound to alternate between compelling flourishes and troubling cold spells. It's the rookie way, and it leaves Chicago vulnerable to underwhelming production at the hot corner.
This is about more than whiffing on Bregman. The Cubs gave away Isaac Paredes as part of the Tucker trade (after trading Christopher Morel for him last season) and passed on several top infield free agents, from Willy Adames to Gleyber Torres. Alec Bohm was a popular trade candidate at one point. Chicago had options, but pushed in all its chips on Bregman and lost.
Hoyer is always under the microscope, but it will be difficult to place the blame anywhere else if Chicago's makeshift third base plans fall flat. Shaw is an unproven commodity. Turner, at this stage of his career, can't be depended on for much beyond veteran wisdom. These sort of glaring weak points in the roster are typically what the National League heavyweights, such as Los Angeles and Atlanta, avoid.