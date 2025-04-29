Cubs, Cardinals games threatened by Midwest storms in Tuesday’s MLB forecast

Entering Tuesday, Apr. 29, the St. Louis Cardinals were aiming to get back into the win column after losing 3-1 to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. The Chicago Cubs, who hold a one game lead for first place in the NL Central, begin a road series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

For fans looking forward to spending their evening watching these games, whether at home or at the ballpark, be prepared for some delays, due in part to the weather.

The Cardinals-Reds game is in danger of getting postponed due to rain and thunderstorms forecasted in Cincnnati. As for the Cubs vs. Pirates game, there is a 50-percent chance rain with potential for thunderstorms later in the night in Pittsburgh.

Cardinals vs. Reds weather forecast, Apr. 29

The Cardinals vs. Reds game is scheduled to have the first pitch thrown around 6:40 p.m. ET. According to Accuweather, there could be a couple of rain showers and a heavy thunderstorm on Tuesday night, with "flooding downpours, hail, damaging wind gusts, and an isolated tornado."

There is a 90 percent chance of rain and an 81 percent chance of thunderstorms as of this writing. There are set to be eight mph winds with gusts up to 21 mph. There is a severe thunderstorm watch from 12:30 p.m. local time until 7:00 p.m.

Cubs vs. Pirates weather forecast, Apr. 29

According to Accuweather, there could be a couple of rain showers with a chance of a thunderstorm on Tuesday evening in Pittsburgh. There is a 90 percent chance of rain and an 81 percent chance of a thunderstorm, with wind measuring at 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET at PNC Park.