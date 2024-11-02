Cody Bellinger staying in Chicago likely causes Cubs to miss out on ultimate prize
By Lior Lampert
Rather than testing free agency this offseason, Cody Bellinger elected to stay put and opt into the 2025 MLB campaign with the Chicago Cubs.
Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Bellinger has decided to stay in Chicago. The veteran utility man has two years and $52.5 million remaining on his current contract, including another player option for 2026. So, he's bypassing the open market, knowing there will be another opportunity to do so in the future.
Given his inconsistency and durability issues over the years, Bellinger probably made the financially responsible decision. However, he sidestepped the possibility of securing a long-term deal this winter. But more notably, from a broader perspective, his choice essentially eliminated the Cubs from the Juan Soto sweepstakes.
Cody Bellinger exercising his option squanders any hope Cubs had of signing Juan Soto
Soto posted a career year in his debut season with the New York Yankees en route to a trip to the World Series. Entering free agency and reportedly eyeing a $700 million contract, the four-time All-Star has made it clear he's open for business. Yet, Bellinger seemingly pulled the Cubs out of the running for his services.
Given Chicago's investment in Bellinger in 2025 and potentially the following season, they likely won't add Soto's lofty salary to their payroll. So, the Cubs may have won the battle of retaining their slugger, but they ostensibly lost the war.
While the Cubs are more of a dark horse destination for Soto, they're on the shortlist of next-team odds. Alas, the club's hopes of successfully recruiting the 26-year-old are squandered by Bellinger. Nonetheless, Chicago left themselves vulnerable to situations like this by giving the latter multiple opt-out clauses in his pact.
Ultimately, Bellinger is a big fish in a small pond for the Cubs, considering Soto is (was) there for the taking. Regardless, Chicago will be happy to welcome the former MVP back. Still, having the flexibility to pursue this year's marquee free agent might have been a preferred outcome.