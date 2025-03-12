Cubs could have competition for Cardinals betrayal fans would love

The Chicago Cubs are reportedly keeping tabs on the pitching market. Depending on how things go in their season-opening bout against the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, they could look to add another arm. One of the options mentioned has been veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson, formerly of the St. Louis Cardinals.

After spending the 2024 MLB campaign in St. Louis, Gibson joining their NL Central rival Cubs would be diabolical. Fortunately for Redbird Nation, another prospective suitor could prevent the idea from becoming a reality: The Boston Red Sox.

Red Sox could get in the way of Kyle Gibson betraying the Cardinals fans and joining the Cubs

Two of Boston's top five starters are dealing with injuries. Brayan Bello is tending to inflammation in his throwing (right) shoulder and won't be on the Opening Day roster. Moreover, Lucas Giolito was removed from a spring training nod on Tuesday due to hamstring tightness -- his first appearance since undergoing right elbow surgery.

Bello's ailment doesn't appear to be a long-term concern. Red Sox manager Alex Cora's recent comments suggest the club is erring cautiously rather than rushing him back. Meanwhile, Giolito is set for an MRI to determine the severity of his soft tissue issue, an ominous sign following an unfortunate setback.

Kyle Gibson is one of several pitchers on the Chicago Cubs radar

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Patrick Mooney ($), the Cubs have Gibson and fellow seasoned vet Lance Lynn "on their radar." Chicago is ostensibly hoping for the best and preparing for the worst should the Dodgers' Death Star lineup light them up in the Tokyo Series. Nonetheless, the Red Sox could also enter the picture and complicate matters if Bello and Giolito's health don't cooperate.

Gibson went 8-8 with a 4.24 ERA, 1.350 WHIP, and 151 strikeouts across 169.2 frames with the Cardinals last season. He's no longer at the height of his powers, but the 37-year-old remains a serviceable innings eater. The Cubs, Red Sox or any bidder looking for pitching depth would benefit from landing him.

The MLB season is the longest in American professional sports. Getting through it will often require teams to have seven or more reliable rotation arms. Gibson could be one of those for the Cubs or Red Sox.