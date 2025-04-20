Cubs-Diamondbacks start time: Live rain delay updates from Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks Easter Sunday day game won't start on time, per the team and reporters. The Cubs are 14-9 on the season and took the first two games of their home series against Arizona prior to Sunday's contest. Another victory over the Diamondbacks would be a statement by the Cubs and Craig Counsell, who have rebounded quite well from a Tokyo Series disappointment in mid-March against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hopefully the game itself won't be delayed too long, as the forecast doesn't call for rain all afternoon. We'll have you covered for all the latest updates from Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks rain delay: What's the Sunday afternoon forecast in Chicago?

The forecast in Chicago calls for rain at least through the 3pm CT local hour at Wrigley Field. There is a chance of heavy showers around 1:15pm CT and 1:30pm CT, thus the Cubs will put the tarp out as a precaution. Assuming the rain leaves the area as scheduled, one would hope the Cubs and Diamondbacks will start the final game of their three-game set about an hour after the scheduled first pitch.

What time do the Cubs and Diamondbacks play today?

The Cubs and Diamondbacks were supposed to start the final game of their series at 2:20pm ET, or 1:20pm local time. Unfortunately, mother nature got in the way, and the game will start in a delay per Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Both teams would prefer to get this game in now while they have a chance, as the two teams don't play again in Chicago this season.

