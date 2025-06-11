Cubs fans hate this Pete Crow-Armstrong lineup decision

The Chicago Cubs had to give Pete Crow-Armstrong a day off. He’s played all 67 games to this point, so naturally he was due for a day off. Unfortunately, the timing of his rest day couldn’t coincide at a worse time. The Cubs play at the Philadelphia Phillies in the final game of the three-game series and NL showdown.

Cubs fans probably won’t like the fact that his rest day is coming in the game that will decide the series winner, but it’s an unfortunate reality. Crow-Armstrong is having an All-Star caliber season with the Cubs. He’s slashing .271/.305/.545 with 17 home runs and 55 RBI. He’s already surpassed what he did last season in 123 games.

He’s been the X-factor of the Cubs in how they’ve taken the NL Central division by storm. What looked like a runaway for the division title for the Phillies has turned into a crash course to October.

Chicago Cubs will learn a lot about roster depth as Pete Crow-Armstrong gets much needed rest day

Vidal Brujan will fill in for PCA in the outfield in Wednesday’s game against the Phillies. He’s not having a horrible season, slashing .238/.238/.333 in just 21 at-bats this season. He’s usually playing third base, but will move to the outfield to relieve PCA.

This move will tell a lot about how the Cubs’ roster depth will look as this season looks promising. We’ve obviously seen how good the Cubs are with red-hot PCA in the lineup, but now’s the time to play around with different rotations.

Brujan has one hit in three plate appearances against lefties. The Phillies will throw Jesus Lazardo in the third game Wednesday night. He doesn’t have a lot of appearances against lefties, but could do enough to hold over PCA’s absence.

If there was a time to rest PCA, it is now. While it is against one of the best NL teams this season, Crow-Armstrong hasn’t hit well against left-handers. He’s batting just .176 in 74 plate appearances against southpaws.

It’s not ideal, Cubs fans, but PCA needs some rest. He’s appeared in every game so far and the one day he gets his rest is against a pitcher he probably wouldn’t hit well against anyway. PCA is hoping to make his first All-Star game this year. He’s well on his way to making that happen and he’s getting some much-needed rest in the process, even if it’s not at the most ideal time.