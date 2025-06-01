In the first inning of Sunday's contest between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, Cubs star Kyle Tucker attempted a steal and took an awkward slide into second base, going face-first into the dirt with his helmet taking the brunt of the fall. He was not initially pulled, and his next at bat took a ball off the foot, only causing more concern. Cubs skipper made the move to pull Tucker from the game, and Cubs Twitter became a frenzy:

Mike Kurland tweets, "The broadcast was speculating that Kyle Tucker left the game with an injury secondary to hitting his head/face while sliding. He also got hit by a pitch before this. Both occurred in the first inning of the game and he played through it until the 5th inning."

A myriad of other Twitter users voiced their concerns and fears. If Kyle Tucker were to go down with a significant injury, it would be a critical blow to an offense that has been the best in the league to start the 2025 season.

Update: Just a jammed finger for Cubs star Kyle Tucker

This seems mostly precautionary. After the scary moment sliding into second, Tucker roped a double in his following at bat. Taking him out of the game during Sunday's matinee with the team already up 4-0 at the time was the most brilliant move. Taking a chance on anybody's health is inadvisable, but taking a chance with Tucker and then something worse could be a fireable offense. Jammed fingers are painful, but Tucker is unlikely to be out for a lengthy period.

A jammed finger is the best-case scenario in what was initially a terrifying moment. Vidal Brujan filled in in right field for Tucker, and it will likely be a mix of him or Jon Berti until Tucker's inevitable return. Thankfully, Cubs fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing it isn't more serious. Expect him to be back in the lineup in the very near future.