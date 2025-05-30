Cubs’ Génesis Cabrera signing is another quick bullpen fix

It may not work for anyone else, but it could work for the Chicago Cubs. The NL Central leaders are taking charge with their big bats at the plate. While the starting rotation has been good to fine, it is the bullpen that Jed Hoyer has to constantly tinker with. Craig Counsell seems to have a better feel for this year's team than last, so why not take a flier on a pitcher the New York Mets no longer wanted?

Génesis Cabrera was designated for assignment last week by the Mets after pitching in 7.2 innings over six appearances on the season. His ERA of 3.52 and WHIP of 1.304 are slightly better than his career averages, which begs me to question: Why did the Mets let him go? Cabrera signed with the division-leading Cubs almost immediately and will be thrust into action right away. Will this work out for them?

All spring long, the Cubs have used one quick-fix arm after another in an attempt to shore up their bullpen. Porter Hodge's injury has not been easy to overcome. Neither has Ryan Pressly's increased ineffectiveness. Still, the Cubs are winning. For the time being, this makeshift bullpen philosophy is working for them, but I am skeptical it will keep the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers at bay.

Cabrera threw 1.1 innings in relief in his Cubs debut on Friday, walking one and striking out three.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Génesis Cabrera has value, but his teams need to win when he pitches

I found it quite peculiar that the Mets lost all six of the games in which Cabrera appeared for them this season. In the half-dozen games he pitched for the 2025 Mets, he only had what I would consider two bad outings. He gave up a home run in 0.1 innings pitched in his season debut vs. Arizona back on May 1. He was able to get his ERA right below 2.00 before having to do mop-up duty vs. the Yankees.

This may end up being the role Cabrera occupies for the Cusb this year as well. He is under contract for the rest of the season with Chicago, by the way. There is value to pitchers being the long-arm guy in situations where wins are not going to come. Chicago was already trailing by the time he entered the game vs. the Cincinnati Reds on Friday afternoon. It may be his lot in life in 2025, but we shall see.

I wonder if this makeshift bullpen philosophy is going to continue to work out to some degree for the Cubs as the season progresses. Subbing in one guy for another works up until the end of July. Then, the MLB trade deadline comes and goes, and that is mostly the roster you are stuck with. Players can be waived and released, as well as the September call-ups. This is not sustainable, but it is working.

For now, Cabrera continues to pitch mostly well, despite his team not being in the games he plays.