Cubs, Jed Hoyer reportedly 'in the mix' for top remaining free agent to address rotation
With nearly every top remaining free agent pitcher off the board, World Series champion Jack Flaherty stands as one of the best hurlers still seeking a home for 2025. One of the teams reported to be 'in the mix' for the former L.A. Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals pitcher is Chicago's Northsiders — the Cubs. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently listed the NL Central outfit among the five ball clubs still vying for Flaherty's services.
Jed Hoyer has been vocal regarding the fact that he aims to add more pitching this offseason. Whether that is via trade or free agency is still to be determined. It seems like the Cubs are going to get one more impactful arm and Flaherty fits that mold. The right-hander is coming off an impressive 2024 regular season, one of which he suited up for two teams -- the Dodgers and the Detroit Tigers.
The California native recorded an impressive 3.17 earned run average and a 1.068 WHIP in 162 total innings pitched. It was the best ERA Flaherty has managed to produce since his standout 2019 campaign where he placed fourth in the NL Cy Young award voting. His 13 total wins in 2024 were tied with Giants star Logan Webb and San Diego's Michael King.
Jack Flaherty's familiarity with the NL Central makes him a good fit for the Chicago Cubs
Flaherty makes almost too much sense for the Cubs. He has well-documented postseason experience, several seasons pitching in the NL Central and an incredibly high ceiling. He has also punched out 46 batters at Wrigley Field throughout his career, the sixth most at any ballpark he has made at least one appearance at in the pros. The only ballparks he has started more games at than Wrigley are American Family Field and of course Busch Stadium.
The former first-round draft choice by St. Louis would join Shota Imanaga and left-hander Justin Steele at the very top of Chicago's rotation.
Considering the deal the Cubs made for Kyle Tucker, who will become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2025 season, the franchise has to be going for it. The acquisition of Flaherty would elevate the depth of Craig Counsell's rotation, giving the ball club an increased shot at capturing the NL Central title for just the fourth time since 2009. The Cubs need to capitalize on the fact that the reigning division winners -- the Milwaukee Brewers -- are poised for a regression following the departures of Willy Adames and Devin Williams.
Flaherty fits also well within the Cubs system considering he just had a season with a career-low walk rate of 5.9 percent. Chicago featured a staff who loved to throw strikes in 2024, ending up as a team with the second-lowest walk rate among rotations within the NL. The Philadelphia Phillies were the only other outfit ahead of it. Imanaga, Steele and Taillon all produced a walk rate under seven last season.