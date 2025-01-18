Cubs brass does the opposite of easing fan concern with Bregman, spending comments
Not that the Chicago Cubs have done nothing this offseason — trading for a superstar like Kyle Tucker is far from that — but the majority of fans have hoped for more from the organization. The NL Central is seemingly ripe for the taking as the offseason progresses but Jed Hoyer and Co. have done little beyond Tucker to take advantage of that. But hey, there's still time, right?
Well, on Saturday, Hoyer and Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts spoke to fans and the media alike at Cubs Con and they didn't exactly cover themselves in love and glory with how they addressed the offseason.
For starters, Ricketts was asked outright about the fan sentiment that the Cubs should be spending more this offseason. Rather than tell the fan base what they surely want to hear, it seemed as if the team Chairman got more defensive than anything as he addressed the situation, per 670 The Score:
"They think somehow we have all these dollars that the Dodgers have or the Mets have or the Yankees have and we just keep it. Which isn't true at all. What happens is we try to break even every year, and that's about it."
The last thing that any fan wants to hear is a member of the front office crying poor, especially in the face of how other big-market teams have been spending. Unfortunately, Hoyer later made it worse.
Jed Hoyer, Tom Ricketts give Cubs fans no reason for hope with latest comments
In the same vein of spending, Hoyer was asked if the Cubs were in on free agent third baseman Alex Bregman, a player that Chicago has been reported to be interested in over the past week or so. And why wouldn't fans be enticed by a reunion between Bregman and Tucker in the Windy City? But Hoyer's response was one more akin to avoiding the question than anything, which was met by boos by the fans in attendance.
In actuality, that's what it should've been met with. This is a good Cubs roster, albeit not a great one. That's not to say that Bregman would make them great but it certainly wouldn't hurt the cause, especially when the other option would conceivably be top prospect Matt Shaw. While the upside is there, that's far from as sure of thing as Bregman would seem given his success and experience, even at his age.
But at the end of the day, Chicago as a whole should demand more out of Wrigleyville. Tucker, Carson Kelly and Matt Boyd, while all positive, are not enough to call this a successful offseason for the Cubs. No matter what excuses Hoyer and Ricketts want to throw out there for why that's how things have transpired, they simply have to be better and, frankly, more aggressive.