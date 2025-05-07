Former Cubs promising rookie makes Chicago think twice about Cade Horton move

The Chicago Cubs have a tough call to make in their starting rotation. With injuries to both Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga, the Cubs could use some reinforcements. The easiest solution to this problem would be promoting Cade Horton, who is among Chicago's top prospects, a top-100 prospect in MLB, and a plausible ace of the future at Wrigley Field. But could the Cubs consider a familiar face instead?

Jordan Wicks entered spring training with one goal in mind – to get back to being the pitcher he once was.

“I definitely think I have something to prove this spring and this year as a whole,” Wicks said in spring training. “I felt like last year wasn’t anything close to the production I put in for my whole career before that. I feel like that was the first year people really saw me, and I feel like they didn’t see who I am. For me, I think it’s crucial to get back to who I am this year.”

The Cubs could call up Jordan Wicks instead of Cade Horton, but it's unlikely

It's been an up-and-down start to the season in Iowa for Wicks, but he's someone who has MLB experience under his belt. That's not nothing, and his impressive outing against the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday could force the Cubs hand.

In 2023, Wicks was an impressive rookie who showed some promise. While his 4.41 ERA left a lot to be desired, he made seven starts with the Cubs and was expected to be part of their future rotation. Then, he fell apart. Since then, Wicks has pitched in two seasons – 2023 and 2024 – to respective ERAs of 5.48 and 13.50. Yikes.

However, the Cubs are desperate enough to consider anyone. If Wicks is throwing well, he could get the call, especially because doing so would allow Horton some extra time in Iowa to improve his arsenal. The last thing Jed Hoyer wants to do is rush a prospect, and Horton has far too much promise.

In the end, the Cubs will likely side with Horton in this argument if they are forced to call up rotation help, if only because he'd be in line to start when Chicago needs him.