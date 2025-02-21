Cubs' Justin Turner casualty could come back to haunt Jed Hoyer

Despite having a winning record (83-79) the last two seasons, the Chicago Cubs have now missed the playoffs in four consecutive years. With steady progress being made, many expected the Cubs to aggressive with offseason acquisitions.

Jed Hoyer and the Cubs front office certainly tried after being one of the finalist for highly sought-after third baseman Alex Bregman. Once the Red Sox swept in and took Bregman out from under them, the Cubs signed veteran Justin Turner to a one-year deal worth $6 million. To make room for Turner on their roster, the Cubs had to part ways with someone and their decision was a bit of a head scratcher.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insider podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.

Cubs DFA Alexander Canario to make room for Justin Turner

Being that Turner is 40 years of age and likely entering the last season of his career, you would think the Cubs would DFA someone they do not really see fitting in with their ball club in the future. However, it was outfileder Alexander Canario that was designated for assignment to make room for Turner.

Needing room on the roster for Justin Turner, the Cubs have DFA’d OF Alexander Canario, sources tell ESPN. Canario is a good trade candidate. He never got a real shot in Chicago, playing in just 21 big league games. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 20, 2025

It feels like Canario is the odd many out just because the Cubs do not have anywhere to put him with the 2025 club. Although Canario only has experience in 21 MLB games, he has tore up Triple-A. MLB Fangraphs takes us deeper into his analytics, showing us just how good Canario can be at the plate.

The biggest downside Canario has is that he struggles making consistent contact and strikes out at a high rate. Then again, it is 2025, what power hitter doesn't? Canario's exit velocity will definitely raise some brows of teams about to go through a rebuild, like the Cubs' division rivals the St. Louis Cardinals.

Turner was a reasonable Bregman backup plan for Jed Hoyer and the Cubs, especially for the price and the circumstances of the remaining free agent market. But with only one year of Turner, the corresponding move to give him a big league roster spot is one that just hard to ration with.