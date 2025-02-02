Cubs latest signing won't impact Matt Shaw's chance of earning Opening Day roster
The Chicago Cubs began the offseason looking like a team that may barely crack a .500 record in 2025, but they've made a plethora of moves to push the team in the right direction. Pair this with the Milwaukee Brewers losing Devin Williams and Willy Adames and the Cubs look like the top team in the National League Central.
On Sunday evening, the Cubs took another step in the right direction. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Cubs have agreed to terms on a deal with 29-year-old infielder Nicky Lopez. Lopez is a versatile infielder who's had an up and down six-year big league career.
Lopez will work as a depth piece for the Cubs and the Chicago faithful shouldn't worry at all that Lopez is taking the assumed place of top prospect Matt Shaw.
Cubs addition of Nicky Lopez won't stop Matt Shaw from making Opening Day roster
Shaw, 23, is unanimously known as the top Cubs prospect and one of the best prospects in the minor leagues. In 159 career minor league games, the future star infielder is slashing .303/.384/.522 with 29 home runs, 28 doubles, and 46 stolen bases. He's quickly climbed the ranks of the minor leagues and the Cubs have no choice but to elevate him to the big leagues to begin the 2025 season.
Not only is Shaw going to make the big-league roster, but he may find himself in the starting lineup from day one. And it would be well-deserved.
Chicago recently traded third baseman Isaac Parades in a deal to acquire Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker. This frees up third base for Shaw to slot into and play full time. Barring an injury, the Cubs are relying on Shaw to continue his growth this offseason and heading into spring training and eventually the regular season.
So, for any Cubs fans that may be worried that the addition of Lopez could impact Shaw's chances of making the Opening Day roster, don't worry. Shaw is going to be on the big-league roster coming out of Spring Training and there's a very good chance he's in the starting lineup.