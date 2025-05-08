Cubs lose Pope Leo to the White Sox in shocking fandom twist

A lot has changed since the last time a new pope was elected. But with the Catholic Church ushering in Chicago native Robert Francis Prevost, curiosity surrounding his MLB allegiance has dominated headlines, above all.

Pope Leo XIV made history in more ways than one. He's the first American pontiff, which is huge news in itself. Moreover, Prevost is also the first Cardinal to support the Chicago Cubs ... or so we thought!

Is Pope Leo XIV a Cubs or White Sox fan? Chicago, world eagerly awaiting clarity

By several accounts, Provost was labeled a Cubs fan. Even the team weighed in on the debate with a hilarious social post.

Congratulations to Pope Leo XIV! pic.twitter.com/s02yDDegQd — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 8, 2025

Yet, speaking to WGN on Thursday, Prevost’s brother, John, got straight to the point: Pope Leo XIV is from the South Side. Therefore, he's a fan of the South Siders, AKA the White Sox.

"He was never, ever a Cubs fan," Pope Leo's brother said. "So I don’t know where that came from. He was always a [White] Sox fan."

Obviously the biggest question surrounding Chicago native Robert Prevost now that he is Pope Leo XIV: Cubs or White Sox? His brother gave the definitive answer to @WGNNews' @DanaRebikWGN pic.twitter.com/DvMiGZ0qHY — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) May 8, 2025

One important note: The Prevost family was apparently split. And here's another shocking twist: Their mom was a Cubs fan, while their father is a St. Louis Cardinals fan. Talk about a house divided!

Welp. That seemingly settles the great Pope Leo XIV Cubs-White Sox debate. This moment will be remembered by Chicagoans forever. Kids will be reading about this Crosstown Classic dagger in textbooks one day (kidding).

Nonetheless, despite growing up in Dolton on the South Side of Chicago, no one would blame Prevost for joining the dark side. The Cubs are the far superior franchise right now, sitting atop their division and vying for a pennant this year. Meanwhile, the White Sox are fresh off setting the record for most losses in a single season with minimal hope moving forward.

Prevost will get brownie points for staying loyal to the lowly White Sox if that's the route he decides to take. But is that enough to counteract the misery of rooting for a cellar-dwelling club? Becoming a Cubs fan sounds a lot easier, if you ask me.