Cubs' Matt Boyd contract structure reinforces bigger moves coming
Recently, it was revealed by FanSided's MLB insider Robert Murray that the Chicago Cubs took an interesting approach with Matthew Boyd's contract structure for 2025.
Take a look at the breakdown, as it should provide Cubs fans with a little more optimism for next season, given the revenue they have to spend this winter.
The Cubs only paying Boyd $7.5 million in 2025 reinforces that the team is looking at bigger moves this winter. It's well known that the Cubs want to reset and stay under the luxury tax in 2025, and we thought that after the Boyd signing, they would have about $32 million left over to sign free agents before any contract moving of Cody Bellinger.
That number has now risen to around $40 million, which can help address the team's needs. They still would prefer to get another back-end reliever, and a trade for a starting pitcher is one of the most significant moves we're anticipating from the Cubs at the MLB winter meetings.
Boyd allowing the Cubs to structure his deal like this means the Cubs don't have to worry quite as much about moving Bellinger's contract off the books, but instead allows for a trade for an arm such as Luis Castillo from the Seattle Mariners, who is owed slightly north of $24 million in 2025. If they take on that salary, they can still comfortably take on another reliever's salary and have enough to play with at the MLB trade deadline without going over the luxury tax.
If they move Bellinger as well, then that number of available funds drastically inflates, but don't expect the Cubs to move him without a return that makes a ton of sense for 2025 and beyond. They won't strictly move him to dump salary, and if they can't find a good trade partner, he will be a Cub next season.
Best case scenario for the Cubs entering the winter meetings
In a perfect world, the Cubs can cleverly structure a trade of Bellinger with the Mariners and land Castillo. You will have to attach prospects, given that Castillo has three years left plus a vesting option, and if Bellinger plays well in 2025, he's gone; if not, it's a terrible contract. They will likely need to eat the difference in contracts as well, but it's a move Jed Hoyer needs to make to shape this roster into a contender.
The proposed move gives the Cubs the best rotation in baseball with Justin Steele, Luis Castillo, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillion, and Matt Boyd. It also moves players like Javier Assad to the bullpen, creating a strength there of its own. The Winter Meetings run from December 9th to 12th, so look for big free agents coming off the board and blockbuster trades.