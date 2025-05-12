Cubs may only have one shot to keep Kyle Tucker from the enemy

The Chicago Cubs lead in the NL Central has narrowed to just one game on Monday thanks to the rival St. Louis Cardinals eight-game winning streak. However, Chicago has bigger problems looming in the MLB offseason that they ought to solve prior to then. The Cubs traded for Kyle Tucker, formerly of the Houston Astros, and paid a steep price in the form of prospect Cam Smith. However, he's only signed through this season, and one team in particular is already interested – the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Dodgers are expected to make a lucrative offer to Tucker if he reaches MLB free agency. Even if they don't land Tucker, their goal is to increase the asking price for the Cubs or another contender.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to jump into the free-agent fray for Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker this winter. They may not be the high bidder, but they’ll surely keep everyone honest just as they did when they were in the Juan Soto sweepstakes," Nightengale wrote.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

The Cubs can keep Kyle Tucker from the open market

We covered this rumor ad nauseam on Sunday, but what we didn't mention was a possible solution for the Cubs. It's not one that Jed Hoyer or Tom Ricketts will enjoy, but it's doable. Tucker is expected to receive a contract either north or around the value of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who signed a $500 million contract early in the season.

With Guerrero Jr.'s extension, Tucker becomes the hands-down best available in 2026 MLB free agency. Most rival executives find it hard to believe Tucker will sign in-season, as he'd be relinquishing control of the market.

“He’s likely to be the best player on the market by a decent margin; I can’t imagine him giving up the opportunity for a bidding war to potentially take place for his services,” one National League executive told MLB.com. Another executive rightly noted that Tucker's WAR from the left-handed side is similar to Guerrero Jr.'s, but he is two years older.

The Cubs best chance at keeping Tucker is to sign him during the season, rather than competing with rival contenders afterward. Tucker and his representation may not love negotiating in-season, either, but the right offer could change that mindset entirely.