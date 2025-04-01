Cubs offense is clicking but it doesn't solve the root of their problems

Led by Kyle Tucker, who has hit a home run in three consecutive games, the Chicago Cubs' offense is off to a blistering start through the first seven games of the year. The team currently sits 3rd in the National League with a mark of 6.14 runs per game, including being second in the NL with 10 home runs. Offensively, the team has been clicking at an elite level, even posting ten runs against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have one of the better pitching staffs in MLB.

Still, the Cubs are 3-4 to begin the season. That is primarily because their pitching staff is 27th in MLB with an abysmal team ERA of 5.75. Granted, a poor outing from Eli Morgan, in which he allowed eight earned runs in one frame, has ballooned that number this early in the campaign, but the numbers still are what they are. Outside of Shota Imanaga, the pitching staff has looked like a shell of itself from a season ago.

Justin Steele: 8.00 ERA

Jameson Taillon: 12.46 ERA

Nate Pearson: 13.50 ERA

Eli Morgan: 14.73 ERA

Ryan Pressley: 9.00 ERA

Ryan Brasier: 9.00 ERA

Brad Keller: 8.00 ERA

Over half of the Cubs' pitching staff currently has an ERA of 8.00 or higher. The offense isn't going to score nine runs a night and keep them in every ballgame; the pitchers must do better if the Cubs are going to have a chance to be competitive this season. Granted, they ran smack-dab into the Dodgers and Diamondbacks to begin the year, and yes, it's very early in the season. I would be overly dramatic if I told you the Cubs aren't going to turn it around. But more so, I'm just pointing out an early red flag that needs to be corrected as soon as possible.

What can the Cubs do in the meantime?

It would be difficult to pull off an early in season blockbuster trade, knowing that players have more trade value around the trade deadline when team's up the ante in bidding wars, but finding a way to add a valuable starting pitcher, which the team failed to do over the winter, would be a good place to start. Jed Hoyer has zero issue trading Cam Smith, a top 100 prospect already in MLB, knowing good and well his boss will never open the checkbook to re-sign Kyle Tucker to a $400-500 million dollar contract.

If 2025 is the year that Jed Hoyer gets aggressive, knowing his contract is up with the Cubs next winter, he should utilize another top prospect or two in a trade for Sandy Alcantara, who is reportedly available. Alcantara is fresh off an injury but already looks good after having had a strong spring training and his first start of the season. He has two years of control and a club option for a third year in 2027. This season, he is making $17,300,000, which still leaves the Cubs under the first luxury tax tier.

Hoyer is playing a dangerous game of trying to do just enough to win, keep his position, and not sacrifice too much of his farm. The issue is, if the pitching staff isn't addressed, it may be too little too late by the time the deadline comes around. The Cubs have a horrendous schedule throughout April and must be more aggressive about winning this season.