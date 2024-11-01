It sure seems like the Cubs' offseason is going to start off on a sour note
By Thomas Erbe
Coming off an MVP-calliber season in 2023, outfielder Cody Bellinger was supposed to be a key part in the Chicago Cubs winning their division and contending for a championship in October. Instead, they lost the division by more than ten games and were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs before the final week of the regular season even began. Now, the biggest decision of the offseason is in Bellinger's hands, not the Cubs'.
Bellinger had his fair share of woes in 2024, but the team's failures cannot be squarely put on his shoulders. Through a couple injuries that sidelined him for extended time, Bellinger still had a .751 OPS on the season with 18 home runs. Yes, that is despite the winds and weather that President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer blamed for another underacheiving season in his tenure.
Prior to the 2023 season, Bellinger inked a deal with the Cubs to remain in Chicago for up to three more years. However, after each season, he can choose to opt out of that contract and become a free agent. After year one, the signs are already pointing to a change of scenery.
"General belief" is Cody Bellinger will opt out of his deal with the Chicago Cubs
According to Cubs MLB writer Jordan Bastian, the idea is starting to grow that Cody Bellinger will opt out of his current deal with the Cubs and become a free agent. This does not necessarily mean he will not return to Chicago for the right price, but there's no evidence that the Cubs are willing to pay that price.
Despite being in the third-largest market in the sport, the Cubs have been playing budget baseball ever since winning the World Series in 2016. They believe in their process of grooming young players in their system to become great more than paying the already great players to come play for them. If Bellinger opts out, that means his price tag is likely to go up. The Cubs were already hesitant once to bring him back. A second time seems unlikely.
In The Athletic's Top 34 MLB free agents for 2024-25 (subscription required), Bellinger ranks 14th — if he does indeed opt out. The Cubs are listed as suitors, along with the Mariners, Giants, Blue Jays, Angels, Astros, Pirates, Phillies, and Nationals. The only other player on this list that shows the Cubs as a potential suitor is Blake Treinen, a 36-year-old right-handed pitcher who hasn't pitched since 2022 due to a torn capsule in his right shoulder.
Bellinger and Treinen being seen as the only options for the Cubs as they approach the offseason should speak volumes to fans on how they are portrayed. Bellinger has until Monday, Nov. 4 to make his decision. Prepare yourselves, Chicago.