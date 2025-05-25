Cubs are one step away from reunion with 2016 World Series champion

The Chicago Cubs could be one step away from brining back a 2016 World Series champion. While the Cubs season has been a success story so far, the ramifications for that could be losing some important members of their coaching staff. MLB insider Bob Nightengale claims the Orioles already have their eye on a member of the Cubs staff, bench coach Ryan Flaherty, as their ideal Brandon Hyde replacement.

"If the Orioles change managers again in the offseason, the leading candidate will be Cubs bench coach Ryan Flaherty, who played six years for the Orioles and nearly landed the Padres’ manager gig two years ago," Nightengale wrote in his Sunday column.

Hyde was fired just over a week ago, and the O's remain in a downward spiral. Assuming this season is a wash, Baltimore will have one of the more attractive job openings in MLB next winter. Flaherty, as a respected member of the Cubs coaching staff, could have first dibs. While losing Flaherty isn't ideal for the Cubs, it does open the door for a reunion of sorts with a key member of their 2016 World Series-winning staff in Brandon Hyde.

Could the Cubs bring back Brandon Hyde?

Hyde was the bench coach for that 2016 team, and went on to be hired by the Orioles shortly thereafter. While Hyde did receive rave reviews from the O's – in particular related to player development given how young Baltimore still is – it'd be surprising to see him get another managerial job this offseason. A quick stop on the Cubs bench, a place where he's seen success before, makes a lot of sense for both sides. The Cubs need a new bench coach, and Hyde wants a job.

As a former manager these days, Hyde also brings valuable experience to the Cubs bench next to Craig Counsell. While Counsell isn't exactly fiery, when he is ejected, the bench coach typically takes over. That is part of what makes Flaherty such a trusted voice in the dugout. Hyde can fill that void and then some.

Hyde also would have a lot to learn from Counsell, who routinely makes the most out of his spare parts on the Cubs bench. Bullpen management is also considered a strength of Counsell's, and Hyde struggled to put together a strong 'pen during his final months with the Orioles.