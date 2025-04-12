Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong declines golden opportunity to join MLB's extension parade

There have been an unusual amount of extensions agreed to early on in the 2025 campaign. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signing a $500 million deal to remain in Toronto for the remainder of his career wasn't too shocking, but watching young budding stars like Boston Red Sox infielder Kristian Campbell and San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill ink deals with their respective clubs was interesting, to say the least.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong had an opportunity to make the extension list even longer recently, but as Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported, the two sides failed to work out an agreement. Feinsand notes that the extension would've been worth roughly $75 million. The amount of years the deal would've covered is unknown as of this writing.

The Cubs recently approached Pete Crow-Armstrong about an extension worth roughly $75 million, per sources, but the two sides did not work out a deal. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) April 12, 2025

On one hand, it's always fun to see a player bet on himself. A former top prospect and spectacular defender in center field, Crow-Armstrong certainly has the potential to earn at least double that offer if he lives up to his star potential. On the other hand, though, $75 million is a lot to turn down, and this could be a decision that Crow-Armstrong regrets down the road.

