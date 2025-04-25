Cubs-Phillies start time: Live rain delay updates from Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies are set to kick off arguably the most anticipated series of the weekend on Friday. Chicago comes in riding as high as any team in baseball, having just completed a two-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers thanks to the league's best offense and some late-inning heroics. Philly, meanwhile, is trending very much in the opposite direction after a humbling sweep at the hands of the division-rival New York Mets this week. Which one of these World Series hopefuls will stake an early claim in the NL pecking order?

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait a little longer than anticipated to find out. Mother Nature has failed to cooperate for the series opener, with rain in the Chicago area forcing Friday's matinee to be delayed.

Tarp is on the field here at Wrigley. #Phillies-Cubs will be delayed. — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) April 25, 2025

Hopefully the teams will be able to get this game in at some point, but the forecast doesn't look too promising until this evening. We'll have you covered for all the latest updates from Wrigley Field.

Update: We have an updated start time as first pitch of Cubs-Phillies is expected to come at 3:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. ET. There is still the possibility of rain and lightning in the forecast, however, so stay tuned.

Cubs vs. Phillies rain delay: What's the Friday afternoon forecast in Chicago?

Not great! Per the National Weather Service, showers are "likely" between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. CT, with a chance of thunderstorms as the afternoon progresses and winds up to as high as 30 mph. The forecast calls for as much as a quarter of an inch of precipitation, which is significant.

Things should calm down at least a little bit later on, though. There's just a 10 percent chance of precipitation this evening, although it'll still be quite breezy with a temperature in the low 40s. It might not be too comfortable for fans and players, but it's unlikely that this game will be postponed outright.

What time do the Cubs and Phillies play today?

The Cubs and Phillies were set to kick this series off at 2:20 p.m. ET, or 1:20 p.m. local time. Now, though, Chicago has announced that first pitch is set for 3:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. ET.

Cubs say today's game will begin at approximately 3:30 p.m. @suntimes_sports — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) April 25, 2025

Both teams would love to avoid creating a doubleheader over the weekend. It's worth noting that Philly does come back to Chicago at the end of July for a set with the White Sox, so they could fit in a make-up game there if need be.