Cubs quietly reaching breaking point with newcomer’s lifeless bat

The Chicago Cubs hoped Matt Shaw would take the third base job and run with it, but that didn't end up happening. When the team demoted Shaw, Jon Berti took over as the team's primary third baseman. His struggles should have the team rethinking that plan.

Berti signed a one-year deal worth $2 million to, ideally, be a utility player. Berti is known most for his speed and defensive versatility, which makes sense in a utility role, but the Cubs were hoping he'd at the very least be a capable starter until they find someone better.

Berti got off to a solid start, but the Cubs have now reached the point where they must consider alternate options.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Jon Berti is playing his way out of the Cubs lineup

Berti was hitting .300 in his first 17 games, but is slashing .114/.162/.143 in his 12 games since. He has gone just 4-for-35 in this stretch, and things have only gotten worse recently. The 35-year-old is hitless in his last 18 at-bats and has two hits in 28 at-bats (.071 BA) in the month of May.

Even when Berti does find a way to contribute offensively, he has displayed little to no power. Of his 16 hits, only two have gone for extra bases, and both of those have been doubles. Again, he can run and he can play several positions, but his bat just isn't good enough to justify giving him much playing time.

Given that, the Cubs are in a tough spot. Shaw has been hitting better lately. Is it time to call him back up? Guys like Vidal Brujan and Nicky Lopez don't inspire much confidence, but might they benefit from some consistent run? Maybe the Cubs can find someone on the trade market as well.

It might not be so noticeable because the Cubs currently rank second in the majors in runs scored, but the team has gotten virtually no production from their third basemen. Berti has more games played at that position than anyone else on the roster. The Cubs can keep him around in a reserve role if they want, but his days as the primary starter should be running out.