Cubs, Red Sox backup plan for Alex Bregman won’t go over well with either fanbase
By Austin Owens
When Alex Bregman hit the free agent market this offseason, he was not expected to be jobless this close to Spring Training — but here we are. All rumors indicate that Bregman and his agent Scott Boras are still seeking a long-term contract which no teams are willing to take a risk on.
Several teams have at least engaged with the thought of signing Bregman like the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays. Additionally, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs have also been recognized as potential landing spots for the two-time, All-Star third baseman. With signing Bregman not as intriguing as it once was, the Cubs and Red Sox are now weighing other options.
Alex Bregman’s backup option not popular with Cubs, Red Sox fans
Once Alex Bregman finally makes a decision, the free agent market for third basemen becomes extremely limited. The only other superstar that has the potential to move at the hot corner is current St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, but that would have to come via trade.
The Red Sox have explored the option of trading for Arenado but seem to be more interested in signing Bregman if possible. The Cubs on the other hand shortly became the favorites to land Bregman but those talks have since died down.
The next best option after Bregman for either of these teams would be veteran Justin Turner who is also a free agent. While Turner has had a respectable career, he is 40 years of age and obviously at the tail end of his career.
Turner did have a short stint with Boston in 2023 where he put together a solid season but has struggled to remain healthy since then. Signing Turner would be a short-term solution to a long-term need for these teams. Both of these fanbases expect their teams to be competitive and win now so it would not be a popular decision among fans if their team was to sign Turner.