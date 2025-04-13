Cubs reveal Justin Steele injury will keep ace out for the season

After three straight lackluster starts to begin his 2025 campaign, Justin Steele finally looked like the All-Star the Chicago Cubs needed him to be. He delivered seven shutout innings against a high-powered Texas Rangers offense on Monday night, surrendering just three hits and two walks while striking out eight. The Cubs won that game, 3-0.

Steele was riding high, especially after crossing the 500-inning plateau for his career. He went out of his way to highlight the work he put in to get as far as he has as a big-leaguer. Given how well he pitched, nobody could've assumed what was to come: He landed on the IL with what the Cubs deemed left elbow tendinitis, but more tests were ahead. Sure enough, Cubs fans' worst fears came to life, as ESPN's Jeff Passan reported.

Chicago Cubs left-hander Justin Steele will undergo reconstructive elbow surgery and miss the remainder of the 2025 season. Unclear yet whether it's a full Tommy John or primary repair, but his season is over regardless. Awful news for the Cubs, who are off to a great start. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 13, 2025

What the injury is and just what surgery that he's going to get is unknown at this time, but what is abundantly clear is that Steele is done for the year. That is a major blow for a Cubs team that had high hopes this season.

Cubs dealt Justin Steele injury blow that will be tough for them to recover from

Not only is Steele set to miss the remainder of this season, but depending on what kind of surgery Steele gets, he might end up missing some or most of 2026. That's how brutal this injury update is.

Shota Imanaga is awesome, but Steele is the established ace of this staff. He's been one of the best pitchers in the National League since becoming a full-time starter in 2022. Given that, this injury is going to be really tough for the Cubs to recover from.

Colin Rea has taken Steele's spot in the rotation and is starting Sunday's series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers. While he's a fine No. 5 starter, he's no Steele. The Cubs might be able to win the NL Central even without Steele, but for them to go on the deep postseason run they had hoped for, Jed Hoyer will likely need to make a big trade deadline move for a frontline starter. With it only being mid-April now, though, Cubs fans are going to have to be more patient than they'd like to be.