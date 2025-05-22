Cubs roster move could come back to haunt them in the NL Central

The Chicago Cubs backup plan at third base didn't quite work out. While Chicago hoped Matt Shaw would excel in April, it took a second stint in the minor leagues for the top prospect to find his groove. That is all well and good, but unfortunately for one player, Shaw's recall meant the end of their Chicago tenure. Nicky Lopez, who can play just about any infield position besides first base, would be a great fit on another team – in particular an NL Central rival.

Lopez always wanted to play for the Cubs, and made that clear to manager Craig Counsell. “I’m so happy to be here,” Lopez said when he was signed. “It’s been a dream of mine to be in this clubhouse.”

That being said, reality isn't always as kind. Lopez provided some stable defense, but hit just .042 and accumulated a -0.5 WAR in limited playing time. That's not what the Cubs were looking for. Counsell essentially noted that Lopez was on a game-by-game basis when he was signed. This was an extended tryout, and Lopez failed.

“It doesn't change the nature of third base here,” Counsell said at the time. “We’re going to have a different player at that position kind of game to game. And I think you’ve seen, we’re going to platoon, essentially. Defense, that’s one of Nicky’s strengths as well. You’re going to see multiple third basemen, I think, in the game on a day-to-day basis. And I think Nicky fits and is kind of able to execute that profile.”

Nicky Lopez could find a new home in the NL Central after Cubs release

While Lopez did not work out in Chicago, one of their NL Central rivals could use his services right about now. The Pittsburgh Pirates are a bad baseball team, unlike the Cubs, but they are lacking infield depth. If Lopez wants an MLB job right away, the Pirates might be his best bet.

Pittsburgh slots Adam Frazier and Isiah Kiner-Falefa at second base and shortstop respectively. Both players would keep their starting jobs if Lopez were signed, but the Pirates depth behind them has been tested this season. Nick Gonzalez and Enmanuel Valdez are out long term. Jarred Triolo isn't really cutting it.

Lopez can play multiple positions, much like IKF, and can serve as a stopgap until the Pirates are ready to give some of their top-ranked infield prospects a chance. If Lopez performs well, perhaps he could be an asset at the trade deadline and find his way back to another contender.