Ahead of the 2025 MLB season, it felt as if the Chicago Cubs' rotation was a strength. Injuries to Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, and Javier Assad have changed things, however. Imanaga and Assad are expected to return at some point, but Steele is done for the year, and their current rotation is almost unrecognizable. It's gotten so bad to the point where manager Craig Counsell is willing to try something he's done just once this season - deploy an opener.

Drew Pomeranz is starting Saturday's Cubs game against the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Brown expected to be the team's bulk reliever. What Counsell had to say about the decision was interesting.

"I think there's things Ben can do better," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. "I think when you use an opener for a starter you're trying to get a better solution in the first inning, and then you're trying to probably get a better solution as you get to the back end of the appearance, with hitters 19 to 25, or something like that."

Counsell is hoping the team gets off to a better start in a game Brown pitches in, and frankly, it's hard to blame him.

Deploying an opener in front of Ben Brown makes a ton of sense

Brown's numbers (6.39 ERA in 11 appearances, 10 starts) look extremely underwhelming. While he's been disappointing from a numbers standpoint, there's one glaring reason as to why he's been so lackluster. He's given up 11 runs in his 10 first innings this season, and four of those runs came against the same Reds team he's pitching against on Saturday, not even a full week ago. Brown has issued eight walks and given up three home runs while allowing the opposition to hit .318 against him in the first inning this season. In the second and third innings, however, he's combined to allow two earned runs in 20 innings of work.

By using an opener, Counsell is hoping Brown gets off to a better start when he doesn't have to see the best Reds hitters right away, and he's hoping Brown won't have to face Cincinnati's best hitters more than twice at most.

Changing things up with Brown makes sense, because the traditional starter route has not been working. His issue has been settling into games. Facing lesser competition should help him settle in by the time he has to face the heavy hitters.

Craig Counsell must get creative with state of Cubs rotation

Ultimately, the Cubs' rotation is a mess right now, thanks in large part to the injuries. Outside of Matthew Boyd and Jameson Taillon, there isn't much for Counsell to trust right now. Colin Rea proved that, as he had his worst start of the season against the Reds on Friday.

Rea hasn't struggled as much as Brown in the first inning of games, but he's allowed five runs in nine first innings, two of which scored on Friday. He's allowed three first-inning home runs as well, one of which came on Friday. Might the Cubs benefit from using an opener in front of him as well?

With their two best starters sidelined, the Cubs need to get creative with what they have. They're using an opener in front of Brown, and used one in Cade Horton's MLB debut as well. This is a situation where Cubs fans need to see Craig Counsell earn his money and push the right buttons, keeping this team in first place in the NL Central even while shorthanded.