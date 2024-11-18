Cubs, Craig Counsell hire a secret weapon to recruit Corbin Burnes and more
By Mark Powell
The Chicago Cubs failed to live up to expectations in 2024, their first season under the watchful eye of Craig Counsell. The Cubs gave Counsell the richest managerial contract in MLB history with the hope he would take them to the next level. Chicago found out the hard way that it takes more than just a smart managerial mind to compete for a playoff spot. The roster has to match.
That is Jed Hoyer's job this winter. MLB free agency is underway and while Chicago has yet to make a big splash, the Cubs have been connected to several big-name free agents, not the least of whom is Corbin Burnes. Counsell was Burnes manager with the Milwaukee Brewers, and the two always got along.
"Couns is obviously a guy I was pretty close with. I talked to him a lot throughout this offseason. He’s someone I’ll always be in contact with because he’s someone who gave me a chance. I became pretty close with him over the years," Burnes told FanSided's Robert Murray back in July.
Chicago Cubs latest hire could help them sign a big-name starting pitcher
On Monday, the Cubs made a minor coaching staff change that could pay major dividends. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Counsell added Tyler Zombro as a special assistant. Zombro is one of the most well-known pitching trainers in baseball.
The money the Cubs offer the likes of Burnes and others will ultimately determine whether they are able to land an ace-caliber starter. Make no mistake about it. However, having Zombro on their staff won't hurt matters.
The goal of Zombro, per Passan, is to "help improve the performance of the Cubs’ arms." That's easier said than done, but the Cubs rotation largely outperformed their talent level in 2024. If they can add to their arsenal in any way, Zombro should be able to help turn potential into reality next spring.