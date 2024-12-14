Jed Hoyer has another Cubs blockbuster trade on the fire after Kyle Tucker deal
By John Buhler
The Chicago Cubs made a big splash this offseason by trading for former Houston Astros star outfielder Kyle Tucker. Chicago nearly made the postseason two years ago before regressing a bit last season under new manager Craig Counsell. While there do not look to be any slouches in the NL Central next year, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer is making sure it will not be Chicago.
One player that the Cubs seem to be tied to at this stage of the offseason is Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo. The Marlins are going nowhere yet again, often preferring to add prospects in favor of paying their top players big money. This is what it is all about when it comes to winning a World Series once in a blue moon and never winning your division not even one time in 31 seasons!
Well, apparently a deal to get Luzardo to Chicago would have to be centered around two of the Cubs' top prospects, Owen Caissie and James Triantos. For both teams involved, a trade may suffice for what either party wants. For Chicago, it is to get itself back into contender status in the division. As for the Marlins, moving on from Luzardo would allow them to hit the reset button and truly rebuild.
As you can see, Bruce Levine and Bob Nightengale are the ones breathing to life this potential trade.
Let's discuss if trading for Luzardo would actually be worth it for Hoyer and the Cubs moving forward.
Jed Hoyer could potentially bring Jesus Luzardo to the Chicago Cubs
Right now, Luzardo is still on the good side of 30 and still has two more years of control before hitting free agency in 2027. He is coming off a down 2024 season after really breaking through in 2023. To date, Luzardo has a sub-.500 record in six big league seasons with an ERA well over 4.00. The idea is he may be better served playing for a franchise who knows what it is doing as he enters his prime.
For Chicago, this deal may require the Cubs to give up two of its top five prospects in the Caissie and Triantos. While I am not one to overhype the importance of prospects, this seems like a potential deal that could set Chicago back considerably if Luzardo is not the cat's meow for them in the starting rotation. For that reason, I would be a tad skeptical in pulling off the trade if I were the Cubs in all this.
No matter what it took or what it could have taken to get Tucker to Chicago, it would have been justified. This is because Tucker is a star player having won a ton of big games in his MLB career with Houston. While there is a chance his best days might be behind him, you have to applaud Hoyer for trying to go for it in an attempt to get the most out of his roster. Counsell should really appreciate this.
The National League does not have a ton of down teams, so Miami might have a bit of an edge here.