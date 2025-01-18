Cubs named a 'top suitor' for best remaining pitcher after losing out on Roki Sasaki
Roki Sasaki's decision to snub the Chicago Cubs in favor of the Dodgers didn't surprise officials in Chicago. That's why the team's front office is already moving to make another big name signing after missing out on the Japanese sensation.
Southpaw reliever Tanner Scott is now one of the team's top targets in free agency. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that the Cubs are one of Scott's "top remaining suitors" and that a decision could come as soon as this weekend. Scott won't help bolster Chicago's starting rotation but he can help shorten games with his dominant stuff in late innings.
Ironically, Scott will cost whatever team that signs him significantly more money than Sasaki will cost the Dodgers in the short term. Scott is an unrestricted free agent which means he can push for a lucrative contract on the open market. Sasaki's contract is greatly restricted by Japanese posting rules.
Cubs among 'top suitors' for Tanner Scott with elite pitching options dwindling
Years may be just as important as annual average value for Scott. Multi-year contracts for relievers do not have a history of aging well in MLB but the sheer number of teams that would like to sign Scott will allow him to command that kind of deal.
The question the Cubs need to answer is just how far they're willing to go out on a 30-year-old reliever who relies on velocity to retire opposing hitters.
In the end, a three-year deal that pays Scott around $20 million per season is likely the entry point to get in the race to sign him. That sort of contract might not look great at the end, but it could help the Cubs immensely over the next season or two.
It's a quality pivot for the team after failing to land Sasaki. Chicago fans should keep a close eye on Scott in the next few days to see if he ends up helping them close games in 2025 and beyond.