Cubs rumors: Untouchable prospect, Bellinger/Yankees progress, Suzuki’s added value
After a big day of rumors at the winter meetings, the Chicago Cubs sit on the precipice of making a roster-altering move that will dramatically change their outlook for the 2025 season.
Playing the aggressor, with Cubs GM Carter Hawkins openly stating the team is ready to push and sacrificing future wins for wins now, it feels like it is only a matter of time before the Cubs make a big splash via trade.
Here is the latest, starting with a prospect the team is unlikely to move in a deal.
1. Matt Shaw is not likely to be moved
The Chicago Cubs have had high hopes for top prospect Matt Shaw since he was drafted out of Maryland in the first round of the 2023 MLB draft. Since then, he has rapidly excelled up the ladder and is now knocking on the door of MLB with the ability to play third base, second base, or shortstop. Slashing .284/.379/.488 with 21 homers, 71 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases in Double and Triple-A this season, Shaw recently received top treatment from the organization in this mini hype/tribute video.
I'm not alone in thinking it would be wild for the Cubs to move Shaw, especially attached to Isaac Paredes and Seiya Suzuki for one year of Kyle Tucker. Given that Tucker will demand a contract north of $400 million, a region completely uncharted by the Cubs in the past, it's doubtful, at best, the Cubs will be able to re-sign him next offseason, meaning you're getting a rental for a season.
Yes, I would love to see Tucker on the Cubs, but assuming the Astros will get more for Tucker than the Yankees got for Juan Soto is unrealistic. A starting point between Paredes and Cam Smith seems much more doable for Chicago's front office, but even though Tucker is a superstar, expecting a top-25 prospect and all six years of his team control on top of three years of Paredes at a reasonable cost, on top of the Cubs' best hitter is a bit steep.
2. Cody Bellinger to the Yankees is picking up steam
Some updated news on Cody Bellinger potentially being traded to New York. Bellinger to the Yankees is a dream come true for the Cubs for two reasons. First, they get to move his contract as they wish. We learned that the Cubs are now willing to eat some of the money on Bellinger's deal, making whatever the Cubs get in return more notable.
If the Cubs become willing to take on a little more salary, this will be a done deal. It frees up a spot for prospects to receive at-bats or make a key addition to the lineup.
More importantly, if you're looking at trading for Tucker in any capacity, there are ramifications. In that case, the Cubs would love to fend off one of the other leading teams in pursuit: the Yankees. The Yanks taking Bellinger means they likely bow out of the Tucker race, opening the door to the Cubs for a higher possibility of landing him if the price is right.
3. Moving Seiya Suzuki hurts the club in more ways than one
As mentioned, moving Suzuki, Paredes, Shaw, or Smith to the Astros for one year of Kyle Tucker is a lot to ask for. Tucker is great and is a fantastic addition to any lineup. The Cubs need him, but after the 2025 season, when you inevitably don't get to re-sign him because you're uncomfortable with the asking price (Cubs have never signed a $200 million deal, let alone $400-500 million), you're then without Tucker, Parades, and Suzuki, as well as Bellinger most likely.
Moreover, the Cubs would love for Suzuki to help recruit Roki Sasaki.
It's an eye-sore for Sasaki to look at the state of the Cubs and see one of his Japanese counterparts unhappy with the team for moving him to DH. The Cubs check several boxes that would interest Sasaki, but you would hate to see those relations damaged between the organization and Suzuki at this time.