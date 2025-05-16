Cubs take flier on former Cy Young runner-up to bolster pitching depth

The Chicago Cubs are dealing with some pitching woes, as Justin Steele is out for the season due to UCL surgery, and Shota Imanaga is on the 15-day injured list due to a hamstring strain. With the Cubs without their top two starting pitchers, they decided to add some depth on Thursday by signing a former Cy Young runner-up, potentially as an option in the rotation or out of the bullpen.

According Yuki Yamada of MLB.com, the Cubs are signing former Detroit Tigers right-handed pitcher Kenta Maeda to a minor league contract. Recently, the Tigers designated Maeda for assignment after a rough start to the season.

Yamada says Maeda could have a start as soon as this week.

Cubs reportedly sign Kenta Maeda to a minor-league contract

Maeda had pitched in seven games this season for the Tigers, primarily out of the bullpen, where he recorded a 7.88 ERA, a 1.875 WHIP, eight strikeouts, and six walks in 8.0 innings of work. After the seventh game, where he pitched one scoreless inning against the Houston Astros on Apr. 29, the Tigers informed Maeda they were designating hm for assignment.

This story will be updated with additional information.