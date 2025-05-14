Cubs top prospect's emotional reaction to call-up makes him immediate fan favorite

Moisés Ballesteros couldn't believe it when the Chicago Cubs selected his contract from Triple-A Iowa, and it showed throughout his MLB debut. He went 0-for-4 on Day 1 of the job and admittedly felt jittery. But that's OK, especially after hearing how astonished the 21-year-old was upon getting the call-up.

Naturally, Ballesteros was reportedly playing MLB The Show when Triple-A Iowa manager Marty Pevey contacted him to share the good news. The Venezuelan slugger nearly chucked his remote out of excitement. How can Cubs fans not root for this guy, knowing they'd do the same thing if the roles were reversed?

Moisés Ballesteros' awesome reaction to Cubs promotion instantly wins over fans

"My emotions," Ballesteros said (h/t Jordan Bastian of MLB.com. "[I felt] like throwing the controller. I was in shock for like five minutes."

The timing couldn't be much better for Ballesteros, considering his parents were in town from Venezuela to cheer him on at Triple-A Iowa. Instead, they were all pleasantly surprised to leave Des Moines. This was the first time the folks came to support him in the United States, and they'll return home with a priceless memory.

Moreover, Ballesteros had his parents next to him as he explored the historic Wrigley Field, the second-oldest ballpark in the Majors, for the first time. Together, they soaked it all in, which will forever stick with all of them.

"It’s my first time here," Ballesteros stated. "Wrigley Field is amazing. I’m really excited with my family here."

Not long after promoting the top pitcher in their farm system, right-hander Cade Horton, Ballesteros enters the mix for the Cubs. He's Chicago's No. 4-ranked prospect and will seemingly get an opportunity to become the club's primary designated hitter. Miguel Amaya and Carson Kelly have the catcher spot on lockdown, but Seiya Suzuki will move back out to the outfield in lieu of the injured Ian Happ.

Ballesteros registered a .368/.420/.522 slash line with four home runs and 18 RBI across 136 at-bats for Triple-A Iowa this season. His bat-to-ball skills are highlighted by a superb .942 OPS and low K rate, only striking out 16 times in 150 plate appearances. Cubs supporters didn't need any additional reason to love him, but they got one.