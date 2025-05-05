Cubs can't hold back top prospect any longer after Shota Imanaga injury

The Chicago Cubs continue to take hits with their starting rotation after Shota Imanaga exited Sunday's contest with a left hamstring strain. The only silver lining to the Imanaga injury is that it should pave the way for the Cubs' top pitching prospect Cade Horton to make his long-awaited MLB debut.

In 2022, Horton was selected by the Cubs in the first round of the MLB draft and has been near the top of the Cubs' top prospect list since. In 145.2 innings of minor league baseball, Horton owns an impressive 2.45 ERA. Currently rebounding from a lost season in 2024, Horton has reached new heights in Triple-A Iowa, owning a 1.17 ERA in 23 innings with 28 punch-outs through five starts.

The major leagues are a different animal, but that type of pristine production is the type that should do well enough to translate well enough at the highest level of baseball, where Horton can be a key piece on the Cubs' roster. It isn't quite set in stone yet, as the team may opt to use Chris Flexen as a spot starter with Jordan Wicks currently struggling, but now is the perfect time for Horton to get his first taste of big league action.

Cubs can strike gold if Cade Horton works out

If the Cubs decide to promote Horton to MLB, the team has a real opportunity to fill a hole in its roster. If Horton should succeed in his first taste of MLB action, and a healthy Imanaga returns, you wind up getting a key upgrade to your starting staff in the form of Horton, who likely wouldn't otherwise be called up in the immediate future if it weren't for another injury to a starter. Granted, Horton getting the call isn't official, and I am speculating that it will happen, but the timing makes perfect sense for a Cubs roster that currently has a sizable lead in the NL Central.

For the Cubs, no injury is something you can look at as fortuitous, but at the very least, the Cubs are through their gauntlet of the league's best teams. Their schedule significantly lightens up to where they shouldn't lose too much steam, at least right away, without Imanaga as part of the rotation. We're still awaiting updates on Imanaga's status, but even mild hamstring strains can take a while to heal.

Especially given their fragile rotation, the Cubs will take extreme caution with Imanaga before unleashing him again. In the meantime, the offense should continue to propel the Cubs forward, as they venture into an easy section of their calendar, hoping their top pitching prospect can make an impact.