Cubs trade deadline watch: 2 players becoming trade fodder

The Chicago Cubs are loaded with talent this season. They went out during the offseason and made multiple moves to put their team in a spot to be successful this year and it's working out tremendously well so far.

The Cubs poached Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros in exchange for Cam Smith and Isaac Paredes. So far, Tucker has been tremendous for Craig Counsell's club, but the loss of Parades and Smith is still being felt.

Chicago leads the National League Central, though, and it doesn't seem like they should run into any sort of serious competition unless the St. Louis Cardinals continue trending the way they are now.

Either way, the Cubs are bound to be huge buyers at the trade deadline. They could look to add at a few key positions this season as they look to steal the NL pennant from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Who could the Cubs use as trade bait to buy big?

The Cubs are going to be very active on the trade market this season. Most importantly, they need to add a starting pitcher or two. The rotation needed help coming into the season, but the front office didn't add too much. With Justin Steele going down with a season-ending injury, the rotation is even more crippled.

Somebody like Sandy Alcántara or Luis Castillo have been mentioned as potential fits for the Cubs. Both pitchers have flashed excellence, but they're also on longer term contracts. Neither is a rental like a pitcher like Erick Fedde is.

But if the Cubs are going to go after a huge trade like this, they're going to need to cut ties with some prospects as trade bait. Who could they use on the trade block?

OF Kevin Alcántara

The Cubs don't have a lot of talented options to trade in the minor leagues. A few of their top prospects, like Matt Shaw and Cade Horton, are seemingly off limits in a trade, for good reason, which leaves a guy like Kevin Alcántara as the perfect trade bait.

The Cubs have talented outfielders like Pete Crow-Armstrong at the big league level. They'll likely look to sign Tucker to a long-term deal while Owen Caissie.

On the season, the 22-year-old outfielder prospect is slashing .237/.324/.397 for the Cubs' Triple-A affiliate. He's a bit of a long-term project, but he could work as the headliner in a blockbuster deal this season.

2B/OF James Triantos

While we're on the topic of Cubs prospects who are good enough for the big leagues, just not with the Cubs, let's move on to utilityman James Triantos.

The versatile defender is slashing .250/.304/.313 in 33 games at Triple-A. Last season, he posted an OPS closer to .800 split between two levels of the minor leagues. His power numbers are down quite a bit this season, but he should be able to turn it around.

He's a good defender with good speed as well. There's just no place for the Cubs to use him at the big league level, so throwing him in a trade would make perfect sense.