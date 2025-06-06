Cubs trade targets: 6 aggressive pitching deals worth a big swing

The Chicago Cubs have established themselves as one of MLB's best teams, thanks in large part to their unbelievable offense. Starting pitching was supposed to be a strength, but injuries to Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga and Javier Assad have hampered that part of the team.

The Cubs are expected to get Imanaga and Assad back at some point, but Steele is done for the season. With that and the Cubs' overarching goal in mind, they're going to have to be aggressive when it comes to bolstering what is a weak spot on their roster. Any of these candidates could make a whole lot of sense for Chicago, price-dependent.

Bold targets the Cubs could chase

Zac Gallen

It goes without saying that if the Arizona Diamondbacks make Zac Gallen available, there will be a bidding war to acquire him. Gallen finished fifth in the NL Cy Young balloting in the 2022 campaign and was a Cy Young finalist the following season. The 2025 campaign has been a struggle for the right-hander, but with his track record, it'd be surprising to see his name in rumors and not see the Cubs linked to him.

Gallen might have a 5.13 ERA in 13 starts this season, but it feels as if that's bound to change as the season progresses for a couple of reasons. First, his FIP sits at 4.56. While that isn't great either, it does show that Gallen has gotten fairly unlucky this season. Second, most of his struggles have to do with an unusual lack of command. He's issued a league-leading 33 walks this season, and his home run rate is as high as it's been since 2021.

Once Gallen starts locating, the results should follow. The Cubs have more than enough prospect capital to get a deal done without breaking a sweat, especially since Gallen would be a rental. It's really up to whether the Diamondbacks will make him available or not. This would be a move made with 2025 in mind, and would get Cubs fans very excited for the stretch run.

Sandy Alcantara

This is an interesting one. Sandy Alcantara was a player linked to the Cubs ad nauseam before the season, and for obvious reasons, but he might've pitched his way off the trade block by posting a 7.89 ERA in 12 starts. It's been a struggle for Alcantara, who has the highest ERA in the majors among those with at least 50 innings pitched, but perhaps with a change of scenery and a little more time coming off a major injury, he'll revert to his Cy Young form. He was a Cy Young winner just three years ago, after all.

The question here is whether the Miami Marlins would be willing to trade him. The Marlins are out of postseason contention, but Alcantara won't bring back nearly as much in a trade now as he might've before the season or if he was pitching like an ace. It might benefit them to keep him around until he raises his value.

If he is available, though, the Cubs should be all over it. Alcantara is under club control through the 2027 season, and it presumably wouldn't cost all that much to acquire him. He makes sense as a buy-low candidate for a team in need of pitching, even if there are concerns about how much help he'd be in the immediate future.

Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller might not be as big of a name as Gallen or Alcantara, but he's having the best season of the trio. Sure, his 4.13 ERA in 13 starts might not be anything to write home about, but it was at 3.73 before a recent rough outing, and he's allowed three runs or fewer in 10 of his 13 appearances. His 3.24 FIP also suggests he's gotten fairly unlucky.

Keller is having a good season, is under control through the 2028 campaign, and is as durable as they come, but one burning question is whether the Pittsburgh Pirates would trade him, especially to a division rival. If the answer is yes, the Cubs should be interested. I'm skeptical the answer will be yes, though, at least without a major Cubs package.

Considering risk and the club control he'd come with, a Keller trade might be the most practical of the bold options. Considering the team he's on, though, it's tough to envision him in a Cubs uniform.

Practical arms who fit the Cubs' plans

Tyler Mahle

The Texas Rangers are a mess. At 29-34, they sit in third place in the AL West and 5.0 games back of the third Wild Card spot. Anything is possible, especially in a weak American League, but the Rangers look like a team that could be selling. Tyler Mahle, a former NL Central arm, could make sense as a Cubs target.

Mahle spent parts of six seasons with the Cincinnati Reds and was a rock-solid mid-rotation arm. He even has a sparkling 2.11 ERA in seven career starts at Wrigley Field. This season in Texas, though, he has a 2.02 ERA in 13 starts and 71.1 innings of work. Is that sustainable for a full season? Perhaps not with his minuscule 18.8 percent strikeout rate, but his 3.23 FIP suggests he's been quite good for the Rangers, even if he's gotten a bit lucky.

Mahle is in his final year under contract, making him an obvious trade candidate if the Rangers are out of contention. Given his past NL Central experience and the year he's having, he makes a ton of sense for the win-now Cubs.

Tomoyuki Sugano

Tomoyuki Sugano has been one of very few bright spots for the Baltimore Orioles, posting a 3.04 ERA in 12 starts and 71 innings of work. He doesn't have the best stuff, and even strikes out fewer batters than Mahle, but he limits hard contact and avoids walks. His 3.9 percent walk rate is good for the 95th percentile according to Baseball Savant.

His fit in Chicago might be a bit questionable, as he can give up the occasional home run, but it's hard to ignore the season he's having. Sugano has given up four runs or fewer in every one of his starts, and has given up three runs or fewer in all but one outing. That kind of consistency can't be overlooked.

The 35-year-old is a free agent after the year, and wouldn't cost a fortune. He can really help the Cubs out down the stretch.

Depth option if the Cubs play it safe

Tyler Anderson

The Cubs should be going all-in on starting pitching help, but there's a chance they choose to play it safe. If they go that route, a guy like Tyler Anderson, who'd be a helpful, but uninspiring addition, could make sense.

Is Anderson more reliable right now than a guy like Colin Rea? Perhaps. He's a fine back-end starter who can be relied on to take the ball every fifth day and, for the most part, keep his team in games. This season, Anderson has a 3.86 ERA in 12 starts and 65.1 innings of work for the Los Angeles Angels, but he's struggled in his last four outings and has a FIP of 4.99. His best trait is his ability to limit hard contact.

The Cubs should aim higher, but ultimately, Anderson is better than nothing.