Cubs try to strike gold twice with Cody Bellinger-type offer for Alex Bregman
With news breaking Tuesday night that the Chicago Cubs have reportedly offered Alex Bregman a four-year contract worth potentially $30 million annually, the team has positioned itself well in their pursuit. Many factors are in play, such as Bregman entering his age-31 season and likely wanting as many years and as much money guaranteed as possible.
On the other hand, it's been reported that Bregman doesn't prefer playing in Toronto or Detroit, and Boston, the other potential favorite in the sweepstakes, is aiming for more of a shorter-term, high-AAV deal as well.
The Cubs' offer reportedly comes with multiple opt-outs, giving Bregman a chance to bet on himself any year he chooses. With that many opt-outs, if he plays well, Bregman can secure a new multi-year deal and make the same amount of money over the next five to six seasons as he would playing for a team he doesn't prefer.
Also potentially factoring into the decision is that former Astros Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly are now Chicago Cubs, giving him a smooth transition to the north side surrounded by familiar faces. The NL Central is also much more winnable than Boston's AL East, and with Bregman in Chicago, the Cubs will be heavy favorites for the division. They would also be a strong contender in the National League, period.
As Matthew Trueblood of North Side Baseball points out, Bregman has become more open-minded to a short-term deal, as even more interesting is that the Red Sox have re-engaged with the St. Louis Cardinals regarding a Nolan Arenado trade.
The Cubs signing Bregman propels the team to new heights
The Cubs have also acquired Ryan Brasier from the Los Angeles Dodgers, who is owed $4.5 million in 2025. It remains to be seen if the Dodgers will pick up any of his tab, but the Cubs pivoting off of David Robertson to Brasier only further exemplifies the Cubs' pursuit of Bregman. They will have to get created if the goal is to stay under the luxury tax, but they could always salary dump if needed.
Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training this weekend, and the unsigned players must be getting to the point of wanting to know where they will play in 2025. Hopefully, the Bregman sweepstakes won't take much longer, and things can wrap up by this weekend. It would be fair to say the Cubs are the favorites now.