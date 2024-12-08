Curt Cignetti didn’t hold a CFP watch party for Indiana for an awesome reason
By Quinn Everts
Throughout Indiana's magical season — which has culminated in a College Football Playoff berth — Curt Cignetti has consistently said that Indiana's "surprise" season isn't a surprise to him; that he expected to be in this position, that he knew Indiana had the horses to make a CFP run, things of that nature.
With the CFP selection show happening today, Cignetti and the Hoosiers didn't hold a watch party to see where and who they'd be playing in the CFP, because, as Cignetti said, "We knew we were going to be in this playoff, and it's business."
Indiana is acting like it's been here before
The Hoosiers have been professional in their approach to this season, and that's continued. Cignetti has the team acting like it's been here before even though... well, Indiana hasn't been here before. Cignetti led Indiana to its first ten-win season ever, and they're not stopping at a good regular season record — they want a run for the National Championship.
Their path starts within the state of Indiana, specifically in South Bend. Indiana will play Notre Dame in the first round, with the winner advancing to play SEC Champion Georgia in the quarterfinals. Notre Dame hasn't lost since a bizarre loss to Northern Illinois early in the season, and both teams enter this in-state rivalry 11-1.
Indiana finished as the No. 8 ranked team in college football, but got the No. 10 seed because Boise State and Arizona State both won their conference championship games, elevating them to first-round byes despite not being ranked in the top four.
If the Hoosiers can knock off Notre Dame and Georgia, they will play either Boise State, SMU or Penn State. Whatever happens in the CFP for Indiana, this will forever be a season that smashed expectations. But if you ask Curt Cignetti, you'll be convinced this was expected all along.