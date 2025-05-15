These cut WNBA players deserve another shot right now

WNBA opening day rosters are due by Thursday, with the 2025 season tipping off Friday. Here are three players who have been cut, but could contribute to other teams if they were picked up off waivers.

Laeticia Amihere

The South Carolina grad and National Champion did not get much playing time during three seasons in Atlanta, but it's not for a lack of talent. The long athletic foward can come into a game and immediately out her fingerprints all over everything — rebounds, shooting, defence. She comes with Olympic experience, international experience, and this offseason developed a lot while playing in Australia's WNBL.

When she was picked up off waivers by the Golden State Valkyries after being waived by the Atlanta Dream, it seemed like a great fit. The new franchise has yet to build an identity, and Amihere's versatility seemed to match. She scored 20 points off of 7-11 shooting from the field in the Valkyries' first preseason game. She was viewed as a lock to make the roster to start the season. So when she was waived on Wednesday, there was a lot of confusion.

If Amihere was picked up by another team, she could provide energetic backup forward minutes on any team. She's fast, efficient, and can defend. If teams have room or the desire to move things around to bring her on, she would make an impact.

Grace Berger

The Indiana native was drafted to the Indiana Fever, but waived prior to the 2025 season. She was picked up on waivers by the Minnesota Lynx, and could have been a great source of back-up ball handling and playmaking for the team. The Lynx have a lot of wing, 3-and-D type players, so Berger could have been great depth as a point guard. Unfortunately, she was the last player cut from camp.

Berger would be a great addition to a team like the Phoenix Mercury, who are lacking point guard depth. Berger is strong, smart, and just a victim of a cruel and cut-throat WNBA system.

Deja Kelly

The undrafted rookie out of Oregon impressed both coaches and fans alike in her short training camp stint with the Las Vegas Aces. Unfortunately, due to contract restraints and cap limitations, Kelly had to be cut from the Aces roster. She had scored 15 points and a game-winner for Las Vegas in their final preseason game, and has a lot of raw talent, just needed to be developed to gain strength on the physical WNBA court. Unfortunately, there are just not enough roster spots in the WNBA to be able to do this.

If another team needed a energetic and hungry player, whether that be for hardship exemption contracts or to add to their roster in general, Kelly is a good pick.