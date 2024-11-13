Cutting onions: Warriors shower Klay Thompson with love in return to Chase Center
By Lior Lampert
Leading up to Klay Thompson's return to the Chase Center, the vibes felt off. However, when it was time to pay homage to the Golden State Warriors franchise icon, it was nothing but love, respect and admiration.
Tuesday's matchup between the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks marked Thompson's first time being a visitor in the Bay Area in his illustrious 14-year NBA career. So, Golden State honored the veteran sharpshooter with a spine-chilling tribute video:
Is someone cutting onions? The Warriors hit everyone in the feels with this remarkable montage — including Thompson — who was visibly trying to contain his emotions.
Virtually every fan in attendance is donning the captain's hats handed out to commemorate Thompson and his passion for sailing the San Francisco Bay. And when the collage of iconic memories ends, they all tip their caps to salute the 34-year-old.
After playing a pivotal role in the Warriors dynasty and four NBA championships, Thompson will always be beloved in Golden State. The standing ovation he received from the crowd and his one-time running mates embracing him how they did say it all. It was undoubtedly a special, heartfelt moment for everyone in the building.
Although, as previously mentioned, there was a strange energy before the 2024 NBA Emirates Cup showdown between the Mavs and Dubs. During a recent press conference, longtime friend and former Golden State teammate Draymond Greensidestepped a question about Thompson's homecoming. Then, the latter tried his best to downplay his well-chronicled return, only to add to the drama.
But once the pregame festivities were over, it was strictly business. Thompson, Green, ex-Splash Brother Stephen Curry, the Warriors, Mavericks and Golden State faithful shifted their focus to winning the 2024 NBA Emirates Cup contest.