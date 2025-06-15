CWS double elimination explained: Which teams are still alive despite a loss?

The 2025 College World Series to crown a men's National champion began on Friday, June 13. The tournament began with 64 teams, but it is now down to eight teams. Those eight teams are now in Omaha, Neb. with a chance to hoist the National Championship.

While there are eight teams left competing, it's not a single-elimination tournament. It's actually a double-elimination bracket. So, what does that mean? And how many teams are left in the tournament?

How the College World Series double-elimination format works

So, what does it mean that the College World Series is double elimination? Well, it means that teams remain in the tournament until they lose two games. So, losing their first game doesn't mean an automatic elimination from the College World Series.

The teams to start off 2-0 will automatically clinch a berth in the College World Series semifinals.

The College World Series has two four-team brackets. The winners of each bracket will then meet in the College World Series Final, which begins on Saturday, June 21. Whichever team wins two games first in the College World Series Final will be crowned the National champions.

Updated 2025 College World Series bracket: Which teams are still alive in the tournament?

As of this writing, there is only one team that has been officially eliminated, and that's the Arizona Wildcats.

Arizona lost their opening game 7-4 to the No. 13 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Then, on Sunday, Arizona lost 8-3 to the Louisville Cardinals in what was an elimination game for both teams. With that, the Wildcats are now out of the tournament.

On Sunday, June 15, Coastal Carolina faces Oregon State in a battle of two undefeated teams in the tournament. Then, on Monday, the No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks face the Murray State Racers in an elimination game at 1:00 p.m. CT. Both teams lost their opening games. Then, at 6:00 p.m. CT, the UCLA Bruins face the No. 6 LSU Tigers. Both UCLA and LSU won their opening games.