D.J. Moore opting out mid-play tells you everything about Matt Eberflus’ Bears
By Lior Lampert
Despite signing a four-year, $110 million contract extension this offseason, Chicago Bears D.J. Moore has been visibly unhappy for seemingly the entire 2024 NFL campaign.
Moore's bad body language has popped off the screen repeatedly throughout the year. It's been a well-chronicled topic of discussion, though things reached new heights in Chicago's 29-9 Week 9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Early in the first quarter versus the Cardinals, Moore voluntarily removed himself from the field -- in the middle of a play:
As CHGO Sports' Nicholas Moreano points out, Moore bowing out on the scramble drill may have been overlooked in live time. However, the beat reporter also mentioned an apparent injury prompted the wideout to check himself out prematurely. Regardless, the act of optics of the situation isn't good.
Furthermore, Moore's behavior reflects the state of affairs under Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. The former is ostensibly losing faith in the latter, with his conduct speaking to the current state of the locker room in Chicago.
Whether he's hurt or not, Moore can't exit the field of play in such untimely fashion. It's as simple as that, especially considering the 27-year-old is a team captain.
Chicago has the makings of a playoff-contending roster. They have a generational quarterback prospect under center in rookie Caleb Williams. Their receiving trio is as talented as they come. Moreover, the Bears have a young, up-and-coming offensive line and an ascending defensive unit. Yet, their odds of reaching the postseason are slim ($) after a second straight loss put them at 4-4 on the season.
If Moore's demeanor is any indication, the vibes are off in Chicago. For whatever reason(s), tensions are demonstrably flaring. Ultimately, that falls on Eberflus as the sideline general, which leads us to wonder if he's on the hot seat.
The Bears entered 2024 with high expectations. Nonetheless, the transition from veteran signal-caller Justin Fields to Williams hasn't been as smooth as many anticipated. That has notably waned on Moore, thus causing a domino effect that might eventually topple Eberflus.