Dabo Swinney record in College Football Playoff games at Clemson
Dabo Swinney has been the full-time head coach of the Clemson Tigers Football since 2009. He became the interim head coach in 2008 when Tommy Bowden resigned and was ultimately hired full-time the following season.
Swinney has had only one losing season with Clemson in 2010 at 6-7. He has earned nine conference titles and has been to the playoffs seven times. The Tigers have appeared in the National Championship game four times and won twice in 2016 and 2018, both against Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide.
The 2018 National Champion Tigers are considered one of the best college football teams ever after becoming the first team in modern college football history to go 15-0.
Year
Game
Result
2015
Orange Bowl vs. Oklahoma
W
2015
CFP National Championship vs. Alabama
L
2016
Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State
W
2016
CFP National Championship vs. Alabama
W
2017
Sugar Bowl vs. Alabama
L
2018
Cotton Bowl vs. Notre Dame
W
2018
CFP National Championship vs. Alabama
W
2019
Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State
W
2019
CFP National Championship vs. LSU
L
2020
Sugar Bowl vs. Ohio State
L
Dabo Swinney has gone 6-4 in playoff games with Clemson. He's faced Alabama three times in the National Championship game and won two of those matchups. The last time they made the National Championship game was in 2019 when they lost to LSU (42-25) and future No. 1 pick, quarterback Joe Burrow.
Clemson had the fortune to play with two great quarterbacks in all four of their National Championship appearances under Swinney. Deshaun Watson commanded the offense in 2015 and 2016 while Trevor Lawrence became the first true freshman quarterback to start in a National Championship in 2018. Lawrence helped the Tigers back to the big game in 2019, which they lost.
The current quarterback for the Tigers is Cade Klubnik. He's thrown for 3,303 yards and 33 touchdowns so far, the highest in his three-year career.
The Tigers (No. 12) clinched a playoff spot after beating SMU in the ACC Championship. They will face off against Texas (No. 5) in the first round of the new 12-team playoff format on Dec. 21. If they win, they will play Arizona State (No. 4) in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day.