Dabo Swinney adds a long-time head coach to help Tom Allen remake the Clemson defense
By John Buhler
This could be one of the best seasons in quite some time for the Clemson Tigers. Fresh off an ACC Championship and an unlikely entry into the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, it seems as though Dabo Swinney's program has finally started to turn a corner. Clemson is finally interested in using the transfer portal. The Tigers have also totally revamped their defensive staff after last season.
In the wake of moving on from former defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin, Swinney hired former Indiana head coach and Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen to the same role. Allen is largely overqualified for this role, but he needs a little more time before becoming an FBS head coach again. A few weeks later, Swinney has added another former failed FBS head coach to his defensive staff.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Monday afternoon that Clemson was in the process of hiring former East Carolina head coach Mike Houston to the defensive staff. While his six-year run in Greenville was nothing to write home about, Houston did win a national championship at the FCS level when James Madison competed in that designation. Fate would have it, this is Houston's first Power Four position.
As a defensive assistant, Houston is overqualified for this role too, making it a big pickup for Clemson.
Clemson is my early pick to win the ACC and make the playoff as one of eight teams who could win it.
It may not seem like much to the outside world, but these are the type of moves that can make all the difference. Clemson is effectively swapping out one formerly ineffective defensive coordinator and is bringing in two men with a boatload of head-coaching experience. The fact Allen and Houston favor the defensive side of the ball opposite of Swinney does will only help fill in the cracks with Clemson.
Again, when I said I am high on Clemson next year, do not take that lightly. The Tigers are a traditional rival of my beloved Georgia Bulldogs. No love is lost between these two fanbases. That being said, good often recognizes good in this regional rivalry. I look at Clemson having as good of a chance of winning a national title next year as Georgia. They will not be favorites, but will be among contenders.
After doing so many things for so many years that had me question if Swinney had lost a step or two, it is hard for me to argue against what he has done this offseason and poke any holes in it. There is a very strong possibility that Swinney reminds the college football world who he is and what he is about next season. Look for Clemson to win at a very high level again, possibly going on a deep playoff run.
I would be utterly shocked if the Houston addition to the Clemson staff does not improve the Tigers.