Dak Prescott catches unfair strays from Commanders fans with Jayden Daniels comp
By Austen Bundy
The Dallas Cowboys sit alone as the only member of the NFC East to not appear in an NFC Championship Game this century. After the rival Washington Commanders upset the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions on Saturday, the franchise naturally caught some strays in the celebrations.
Specifically, quarterback Dak Prescott, who is currently recovering from season-ending hamstring surgery he underwent in November, has been getting the brunt of the somewhat unfair flack. Mostly because rookie sensation Jayden Daniels has been playing lights out and has led his team in a complete reversal of the 4-win disaster that was its 2023-24 season.
Prescott was in a similar scenario in the 2017 playoffs as a rookie. If it weren't for a late flaky defensive effort and a clutch game-winning field goal from a future Pro Football Hall of Fame kicker, he would have likely led Dallas to its first NFC Championship Game since 1996 (ironically against the Green Bay Packers).
Dak Prescott shouldn't be catching strays because of Jayden Daniels' brilliance
Despite his 302 yards and three touchdowns, Prescott's incredible effort in his first year came up just short. It wasn't his fault Packers tight end Jared Cook made an insane toe-drag catch with seconds remaining to put kicker Mason Crosby in range to hit the game-winner. Prescott had done everything he could on his side of the ball and was preparing for overtime.
Have Prescott and Dallas had the success many would've expected from the kind of rosters and records they owned in his first few years under center? No, but it's worth noting that Prescott and Daniels now have the same number of playoff victories (2).
Until Prescott and Dallas break the apparent franchise curse, he'll likely continue getting grief from opposing fan bases (and his own) in perpetuity. That's just how NFL fandoms work these days.