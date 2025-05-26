Dak Prescott can embarrass delusional Giants fans after baffling disrespect

Every so often, I will come across a sports article that makes me spontaneously combust into a full-blown Tony Stark face-palm meltdown. What are we even doing here? These phones are killing us, cooking our brains like freaking hot dogs rattling around these thick-candied shell skulls of ours. On no planet in this solar system is Dallas Cowboys signal-caller Dak Prescott the worst quarterback in his own division right now!

I came across this post on Big Blue Review on the New York Giants potentially closing the gap on the division. In some ways, I think they can, and that they probably will. I like what their defense is about. Joe Schoen might be able to draft well now. The problem is Brian Daboll is the head coach and their quarterback room is an offshoot of The Four Seasons that could not even play at The Four Seasons!

If Jayden Daniels is spring and Jalen Hurts is summer, then Prescott has to be fall. School is back in session and even though the daffodils are starting to come out of the ground with Jaxson Dart, it is still winter in New York when it comes to the state of the Giants' quarterback room when compared to the rest of the division. This post not only made Cowboys fans mad, but all of Starkville furious.

The amount of Starks in Starkville doing Stark face palms over this is not what Starkvegas is about!

Dak Prescott will show New York Giants he is better than Jaxson Dart

I am prepared to eat a lot of crow with this, but I have followed on with Prescott's entire college and pro career, as well as Dart's at both USC and Ole Miss. There may have been reasons why Dart was a first-round pick, but Prescott was actually special for Mississippi State. A generational player comes along like that once in a blue moon. Do not be shocked if Austin Simmons shines in Oxford this fall...

What I am getting at is that there are other ways to measure what Prescott is about than his fourth-round draft position and growing bank account. His emotional intelligence are why he is a Cowboys legend, why he won the Walter Payton Man of the Year and why he is deserving of all that money. He may not have the rings of Troy Aikman or Roger Staubach, but I would say he has eclipsed Tony Romo already.

While I am a massive fan of the college game, there is never a quarterback that comes into the league that I would slot in as a top-24 player at his position right away. You have to earn your keep. Prescott may only be middle of the pack right now, but there was at a time I had former No. 1 overall Jared Goff as the worst starter in the league. In time, Dart may prove his worth, but he has to earn it with his play.

Dart could become a top performer in the game, but I think he will need another head coach first.