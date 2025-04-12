Dak Prescott sounds desperate to not ruin Cowboys fans’ fall once again

The Dallas Cowboys' offseason hasn't exactly bolstered the fanbase's hopes. The Cowboys replaced Mike McCarthy with Brian Schottenheimer to be their new head coach. In terms of additions, the Cowboys didn't make any major splashes, instead bringing in the likes of Javonte Williams, Parris Campbell, Miles Sanders, and Kenneth Murray Jr.

As we have seen in the past, a team's success hinges on the quarterback. For the Cowboys, their playoff hopes were derailed early, but things got even worse once Dak Prescott suffered a torn hamstring in Week 9 that ruled him out for the remainder of the season. When Prescott is healthy, he is one of the top quarterbacks in the game.

While speaking at the 35th annual Children's Cancer Fund Gala on Friday, Prescott said that if the season were to begin today, he would "definitely" be able to play in a game.

"If I had to play a game today, I definitely could do that," Prescott said, h/t ESPN. "It's about moving forward healthy to make sure I can play 17 times, 20 [games] -- whatever we get to when the time's right."

Dak Prescott says he'd 'definitely' be able in a game if season started today

The Cowboys' starting quarterback feeling good months before the start of the season is a promising sign. After all, Prescott is two seasons removed from finishing as the runner-up in NFL MVP voting.

Prescott said that he envisions himself participating at organized team activities (OTAs) in some capacity this spring. But he says he's not going to rush anything to ensure he'll be ready to go for the start of the 2025 season.

“I’m getting close to where I want to be,” Prescott said, h/t ProFootballTalk. “I don’t want to put a percentage on it. I know we got team activities coming up. I imagine myself being involved in some sort, if not all. Then again, understanding my age and what I’ve been through, it’s about being ready for the fall. I’m not rushing anything, but I’m where I want to be.”

Before suffering his hamstring injury last season, Prescott threw for 1,987 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions on a 64.7 completion percentage. The Cowboys were 3-5 on the year until Prescott went down for the season.

This offseason, the Cowboys watched as their backup quarterbacks left in free agency. Cooper Rush signed a two-year, $6.2 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, while Trey Lance signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. While the Cowboys retained Will Grier, they also traded for New England Patriots backup quarterback Joe Milton III, who showed promise in his start in the 2024 season finale against the Buffalo Bills. So, there are contingency plans for the Cowboys.

Prescott feels he'll be good to go for the start of the season. Cowboys fans can at least take solace in that, even if the offsesaon hasn't gone the way they had hoped.