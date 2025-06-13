Dak Prescott throws Steelers under the bus over George Pickens

One of the biggest trades of the NFL offseason saw the Pittsburgh Steelers trade George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. Part of why they traded Pickens was undoubtedly due to upcoming contractual concerns, but Pickens' off-field troubles played a role as well. Pickens' reputation is far from stellar in that regard, but his new quarterback, Dak Prescott, was quick to defend the wideout — while throwing the Steelers under the bus.

“That’s why I don’t think you should ever really listen to what somebody else says about somebody," Prescott said. "I think you should judge everyone, not judge but find out for yourself who they are and allow them to reveal their character to you."

Prescott wants everyone associated with the Cowboys, whether it's coaches or players, not to listen to what was said publicly about Pickens as a person. Instead, Prescott is challenging everyone to judge Pickens on the person he is.

Speaking of who Pickens is, Prescott was nothing but complimentary when discussing how Pickens has fit in.

"The guy, he’s been great, he’s been phenomenal. He’s a guy that loves football, loves his teammates. He’s been excited every day that he’s been here. He’s been early. So no concerns on the personal matters of GP and anything about it. Just super excited that he’s on our team. He’s one of us. He’s a brother and it’s just about continuing to grow and make sure we’re putting the best out there. That’s his approach.”

Dak Prescott dismisses any questions regarding George Pickens' Cowboys fit

Pickens has always been supremely talented, but the questions surrounding his character are real. On numerous occasions, Pickens displayed a lack of effort when he wasn't getting targeted as much as he might've liked, and he's shown up late more than once as well.

If he truly is fitting in with the Cowboys as well as Prescott says he is, this trade has the potential to be a slam dunk for Dallas. The team has long needed a wide receiver to take some pressure off CeeDee Lamb's shoulders, and Pickens is more than capable in that regard. Dallas' offense can take a monstrous leap in the 2025 season if Pickens fits in well. Again, questions about his play are few and far between; it's really about his character.

If Pickens comes to Dallas and looks like a new player on and off the field, that will really raise questions about what's going on in Pittsburgh. Prescott surely thinks that what transpired with the Steelers had nothing to do with Pickens and had everything to do with that organization, and other members of the Cowboys organization agree.