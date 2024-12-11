Dallas Cowboys news: DeMarvion Overshown done, Jerry Jones gives up and more
By Criss Partee
There is a lot happening with the Dallas Cowboys as usual but unfortunately not much of it is good. From season-ending injuries to wacky plays and ownership essentially throwing in the towel, it’s another wild day in Jerry’s world. It’s another Cowboys news wrap up and we’ll promise not to be too much of a downer.
Cowboys rising star done for the year
Dallas took two major losses in Monday night’s game against the Bengals. They lost the game outright, 27-20 and lost the services of DeMarvion Overshown when he left the game with a right knee injury. It has since been reported (by Jerry Jones no less) that Overshown will indeed miss the rest of the 2024 season. The Cowboys rising star at the linebacker position was a third-round pick out of Texas in 2023.
"I don't know at this time the time-date on his rehab," Jones said on Tuesday, "but I just can't tell you how bad I feel for him because he's just been through that mental and physical rehab on his other knee. ... It's the toughest time for a player. And we all see the loss and know what it's going to mean for us in our remaining four games. Bottom line is it's really sad that he's having to have this surgery for him as an individual and obviously us as a team."
This was actually Overshown’s rookie year due to him missing all of last season with an ACL tear in his left knee. You hate to see this for any player and with all the promise he’s shown this season, Overshow will be sorely missed on that Cowboys defense. According to ESPN, Overshown tore his ACL, MCL and PCL on Monday night. With this type of injury, it’ll be amazing if he’s able to return to the field at any point in 2025. In 13 games Overshown recorded 90 total tackles, five sacks, eight tackles for loss and a fumble.
Sideline reaction to the punt block that sealed Cowboys' fate
It was one of the Dallas Cowboy plays we’ve seen in a long time and even those on the team weren’t entirely aware of what was happening. The Cowboys blocked a Bengals punt late in the fourth quarter and as it propelled forward past the line of scrimmage, it took a bounce and Cowboys special teamer touched which led to the Bengals pouncing on the recovery.
"Of course, that locker room is really devastated by the turn of events on the blocked kick," Jones said. "Obviously, we had a block kick called, made to play and then had one in so many odds turn against us."
"I wasn't even really grasping what was going on," All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons explained about the team's back-breaking punt block. "Nick [Vigil] made a great play and then I asked the ref to explain what happened. He told me that [Amani Oruwariye] touched the ball. It was definitely a huge momentum shift. I mean, we had just caught a huge stop.”
Jerry Jones not ready to call it quits
After falling to 5-8 on Monday Night Football against the Bengals, Jerry Jones still says wins are important. Jones stated this regarding questions about whether we’d see Trey Lance on the field. After all, the postseason is pretty much out of reach at this point and after trading for Lance last season, it’d be nice to see where he is in real-time regular-season action.
“I don’t think so, I thought for the most part we did some good things out there, I still believe [Rush] gives us our best chance,” Jones said, via the team’s website.
Despite how Jones feels, the question must be asked. If not now, then when? It’s still possible Lance could get some reps this season but the Cowboys are not heading to the playoffs and still have not seen Lance under fire in games that matter. Even if the remaining games hold no personal playoff implications in Dallas, these are still games that could matter to their opponents. With Lance headed for free agency after the season, it seems Jones may have thrown in the towel on any hopes for the former No. 3 overall pick.